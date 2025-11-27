Europa League : oggi in campo Roma e Bologna

Calendario Europa League giornata 5

Giovedì 27 novembre torna l’Europa league con Roma e Bologna in campo rispettovamente contro Midtiylland e Sallisburgo . Ecco tutte le partite e dove vederle in Tv:

Giovedì 27 novembre ore 18:45 (Diretta gol Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Aston Villa – Young Boys (Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 253, in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Fenerbache – Ferencvaros Viktoria Plzen – Friburgo (Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 254, in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Porto – Nizza (Sky Sport 255, in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Feyenoord – Celtic Ludogorets – Celta Vigo Roma – Midtjylland (Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252, streaming su NOW e Sky Go) Lille – Dinamo Zagabria Paok – Brann Giovedì 27 novembre ore 21 (Diretta gol Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Rangers – Braga (Sky Sport 256, in streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Bologna – RB Salisburgo (Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252, streaming su NOW e Sky Go) Genk – Basilea Go Ahead Eagles – Stoccarda Maccabi Tel Aviv – Lione (Sky Sport 255, streaming su NOW e Sky Go) Panathinaikos – Sturm Nottingham Forest – Malmo (Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 254, streaming su Sky Go e NOW) Stella Rossa – FCSB Betis – Utrecht