Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Facebook x
Serie A finale : Fiorentina-Como 1-2 Leggi ora
Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Cerca notizie sportive nel sito...
Ricerche popolari
Serie A - Napoli -Pisa . Un lunedì per la prima fuga. Le probabili formazioni
Ligue 1 , risultati 5^ giornata
Bundesliga - risultati 4^ giornata

Ligue 1 , risultati 5^ giornata

Settembre 22, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 5
DataIncontroRisultato
19/09/2025LioneAngers10
20/09/2025NantesRennes22
20/09/2025BrestoisNizza41
20/09/2025LensLille30
21/09/2025Paris Football ClubStrasburgo23
21/09/2025AuxerreTolosa10
21/09/2025Le HavreLorient11
21/09/2025MonacoMetz52
22/09/2025MarsigliaParigi SG

CLASSIFICA (MARSIGLIA , PSG UNA PARTITA IN MENO)

Squadre

Aggiornato: 22/09, 11:29

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1PSG1244001037VVVV
2Monaco1254011376VPVVV
3Ol. Lione125401734VVVPV
4Strasburgo125401853VVPVV
5Lille1053111385NVVVP
6Lens95302853PVVPV
7Rennes8522178-1VPNVN
8Ol. Marsiglia64202945PVPV
9Tolosa6520379-2VVPPP
10Auxerre6520346-2VPPPV
11Paris FC65203912-3PPVVP
12Nizza6520369-3PVPVP
13Angers5512234-1VPNNP
14Brest45113911-2NPPPV
15Le Havre4511368-2PPVPN
16Nantes4511335-2PPVPN
17Lorient45113613-7PVPPN
18Metz15014513-8PPPNP
Settembre 22, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Articolo precedente

Serie A - Napoli -Pisa . Un lunedì per la prima fuga. Le probabili formazioni

Settembre 22, 2025
Articolo successivo

Bundesliga - risultati 4^ giornata

Settembre 22, 2025

Recommended for You

Qualificazioni mondiali girone sudamericano: Bolivia ai play off , male Argentina e BrasIile

Qualificazioni Mondiali – risultati di oggi domenica 7 settembre

Estonia , il ct:” abbiamo esaminato l’Italia , siamo fiduciosi”