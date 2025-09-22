Ligue 1 , risultati 5^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 5
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|19/09/2025
|Lione
|Angers
|1
|0
|20/09/2025
|Nantes
|Rennes
|2
|2
|20/09/2025
|Brestois
|Nizza
|4
|1
|20/09/2025
|Lens
|Lille
|3
|0
|21/09/2025
|Paris Football Club
|Strasburgo
|2
|3
|21/09/2025
|Auxerre
|Tolosa
|1
|0
|21/09/2025
|Le Havre
|Lorient
|1
|1
|21/09/2025
|Monaco
|Metz
|5
|2
|22/09/2025
|Marsiglia
|Parigi SG
CLASSIFICA (MARSIGLIA , PSG UNA PARTITA IN MENO)
Squadre
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|PSG
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|VVVV
|2
|Monaco
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|7
|6
|VPVVV
|3
|Ol. Lione
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|VVVPV
|4
|Strasburgo
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|VVPVV
|5
|Lille
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|NVVVP
|6
|Lens
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|PVVPV
|7
|Rennes
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|VPNVN
|8
|Ol. Marsiglia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|4
|5
|PVPV
|9
|Tolosa
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|VVPPP
|10
|Auxerre
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|VPPPV
|11
|Paris FC
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|PPVVP
|12
|Nizza
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|PVPVP
|13
|Angers
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|VPNNP
|14
|Brest
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|NPPPV
|15
|Le Havre
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|PPVPN
|16
|Nantes
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|PPVPN
|17
|Lorient
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|PVPPN
|18
|Metz
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|PPPNP