Premier League (Inghilterra). Risultati 29a Giornata

Martedì 3 Mar 2026
Bournemouth 0 – 0 Brentford
Everton 2 – 0 Burnley
Leeds 0 – 1 Sunderland
Wolves 2 – 1 Liverpool
Mercoledì 4 Mar 2026
Aston Villa 1 – 4 Chelsea
Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal
Fulham Fulham 0 – 1 West Ham
Man. City 2 – 2 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle 2 – 1 Man. United
Giovedì 5 Mar 2026 ore 21,00
Tottenham Crystal Palace
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Arsenal
|67
|30
|20
|7
|3
|59
|22
|37
|NNVVV
|2
|Man. City
|60
|29
|18
|6
|5
|59
|27
|32
|VVVVN
|3
|Man. United
|51
|29
|14
|9
|6
|51
|40
|11
|VNVVP
|4
|Aston Villa
|51
|29
|15
|6
|8
|39
|34
|5
|NVNPP
|5
|Chelsea
|48
|29
|13
|9
|7
|53
|34
|19
|VNNPV
|6
|Liverpool
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|39
|9
|PVVVP
|7
|Brentford
|44
|29
|13
|5
|11
|44
|40
|4
|VNPVN
|8
|Everton
|43
|29
|12
|7
|10
|34
|33
|1
|VPPVV
|9
|Bournemouth
|40
|29
|9
|13
|7
|44
|46
|-2
|NVNNN
|10
|Fulham
|40
|29
|12
|4
|13
|40
|43
|-3
|PPVVP
|11
|Sunderland
|40
|29
|10
|10
|9
|30
|34
|-4
|PPPNV
|12
|Newcastle
|39
|29
|11
|6
|12
|42
|43
|-1
|PVPPV
|13
|Brighton
|37
|29
|9
|10
|10
|38
|36
|2
|PPVVP
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|28
|9
|8
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|NVPVP
|15
|Leeds
|31
|29
|7
|10
|12
|37
|48
|-11
|VNNPP
|16
|Tottenham
|29
|28
|7
|8
|13
|38
|43
|-5
|NPPPP
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|29
|7
|7
|15
|28
|43
|-15
|PNPPN
|18
|West Ham
|28
|29
|7
|7
|15
|35
|54
|-19
|VNNPV
|19
|Burnley
|19
|29
|4
|7
|18
|32
|58
|-26
|PVNPP
|20
|Wolves
|16
|30
|3
|7
|20
|22
|52
|-30
|NNPVV