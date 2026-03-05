Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Premier League (Inghilterra). Risultati 29a Giornata
Marzo 5, 2026
scritto daRedazione

Martedì 3 Mar 2026

Bournemouth   0 – 0  Brentford

Everton   2 – 0   Burnley

Leeds   0 – 1  Sunderland

Wolves   2 – 1   Liverpool

Mercoledì 4 Mar 2026

Aston Villa   1 – 4   Chelsea

Brighton   0 – 1  Arsenal

Fulham Fulham  0 – 1  West Ham

Man. City   2 – 2 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle   2 – 1 Man. United

Giovedì 5 Mar 2026 ore 21,00

Tottenham   Crystal Palace

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Arsenal67302073592237NNVVV
2Man. City60291865592732VVVVN
3Man. United51291496514011VNVVP
4Aston Villa5129156839345NVNPP
5Chelsea48291397533419VNNPV
6Liverpool4829146948399PVVVP
7Brentford44291351144404VNPVN
8Everton43291271034331VPPVV
9Bournemouth402991374446-2NVNNN
10Fulham4029124134043-3PPVVP
11Sunderland4029101093034-4PPPNV
12Newcastle3929116124243-1PVPPV
13Brighton37299101038362PPVVP
14Crystal Palace352898113034-4NVPVP
15Leeds3129710123748-11VNNPP
16Tottenham292878133843-5NPPPP
17Nottingham Forest282977152843-15PNPPN
18West Ham282977153554-19VNNPV
19Burnley192947183258-26PVNPP
20Wolves163037202252-30NNPVV
Marzo 5, 2026
