Premier League (Inghilterra) , risultati 28^ Giornata

Venerdì 27 febbraio
Wolves 2 – 0 Aston Villa
Sabato 28 Feb 2026
Bournemouth 1 – 1 Sunderland
Burnley 3 – 4 Brentford
Liverpool Liverpool 5 – 2 West Ham
Newcastle Newcastle 2 – 3 Everton
Leeds 0 – 1 Man. City
Domenica 1 Mar 2026
Brighton 2 – 1 Nottingham Forest Nottingham
Fulham 2 – 1 Tottenham
Man. United 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Arsenal
|64
|29
|19
|7
|3
|58
|22
|36
|VNNVV
|2
|Man. City
|59
|28
|18
|5
|5
|57
|25
|32
|NVVVV
|3
|Man. United
|51
|28
|14
|9
|5
|50
|38
|12
|VVNVV
|4
|Aston Villa
|51
|28
|15
|6
|7
|38
|30
|8
|PNVNP
|5
|Liverpool
|48
|28
|14
|6
|8
|47
|37
|10
|VPVVV
|6
|Chelsea
|45
|28
|12
|9
|7
|49
|33
|16
|VVNNP
|7
|Brentford
|43
|28
|13
|4
|11
|44
|40
|4
|VVNPV
|8
|Everton
|40
|28
|11
|7
|10
|32
|33
|-1
|NVPPV
|9
|Fulham
|40
|28
|12
|4
|12
|40
|42
|-2
|PPPVV
|10
|Bournemouth
|39
|28
|9
|12
|7
|44
|46
|-2
|VNVNN
|11
|Brighton
|37
|28
|9
|10
|9
|38
|35
|3
|NPPVV
|12
|Sunderland
|37
|28
|9
|10
|9
|29
|34
|-5
|VPPPN
|13
|Newcastle
|36
|28
|10
|6
|12
|40
|42
|-2
|PPVPP
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|28
|9
|8
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|NVPVP
|15
|Leeds
|31
|28
|7
|10
|11
|37
|47
|-10
|PVNNP
|16
|Tottenham
|29
|28
|7
|8
|13
|38
|43
|-5
|NPPPP
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|28
|7
|6
|15
|26
|41
|-15
|NPNPP
|18
|West Ham
|25
|28
|6
|7
|15
|34
|54
|-20
|PVNNP
|19
|Burnley
|19
|28
|4
|7
|17
|32
|56
|-24
|PPVNP
|20
|Wolves
|13
|29
|2
|7
|20
|20
|51
|-31
|PNNPV