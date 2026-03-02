Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Premier League (Inghilterra) , risultati 28^ Giornata

Marzo 2, 2026
scritto daRedazione

Venerdì 27 febbraio

Wolves    2 – 0  Aston Villa

Sabato 28 Feb 2026

Bournemouth   1 – 1  Sunderland

Burnley   3 – 4   Brentford

Liverpool Liverpool  5 – 2   West Ham

Newcastle Newcastle   2 – 3   Everton

Leeds    0 – 1  Man. City

Domenica 1 Mar 2026

Brighton   2 – 1   Nottingham Forest Nottingham

Fulham  2 – 1   Tottenham

Man. United   2 – 1   Crystal Palace

Arsenal   2 – 1  Chelsea

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Arsenal64291973582236VNNVV
2Man. City59281855572532NVVVV
3Man. United51281495503812VVNVV
4Aston Villa5128156738308PNVNP
5Liverpool48281468473710VPVVV
6Chelsea45281297493316VVNNP
7Brentford43281341144404VVNPV
8Everton4028117103233-1NVPPV
9Fulham4028124124042-2PPPVV
10Bournemouth392891274446-2VNVNN
11Brighton3728910938353NPPVV
12Sunderland372891092934-5VPPPN
13Newcastle3628106124042-2PPVPP
14Crystal Palace352898113034-4NVPVP
15Leeds3128710113747-10PVNNP
16Tottenham292878133843-5NPPPP
17Nottingham Forest272876152641-15NPNPP
18West Ham252867153454-20PVNNP
19Burnley192847173256-24PPVNP
20Wolves132927202051-31PNNPV
Marzo 2, 2026
scritto daRedazione
