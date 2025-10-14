Eurolega: Milano sconfittadal Bayern 64 -53

Nel quarto turno di Eurolega di basket Milano vincassa la terza sconfitta consecutiva: la squadra di Ettore Messina battuta 64-53 sul parquet del Bayern Monaco. L’Olimpia gioca un buon primo tempo (33-28), trascinata da Shields (10 punti totali) e Booker (11 punti nel match). Nel terzo quarto l’EA7 segna solo 7 punti, ne subisce 18 e favorisce la fuga bavarese: super Lucic con 15 punti, Obst dalla panchina ne mette 14.
BAYERN MONACO-EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO 64-53
TABELLINO
Parziali: 16-14, 28-33, 46-40.
Bayern Monaco: Rathan-Mayes 1 (0/1, 0/4, 1/2 tl), Lucic 15 (3/5, 1/2, 6/7 tl), Mike 7 (2/4, 1/1, 0/1 tl), Mccormack, Baldwin 11 (4/9, 1/6); Giffey 8 (4/5, 0/2), Kratzer, Jessup 2 (1/3, 0/1), Obst 14 (0/1, 3/9, 5/5 tl), Hollatz 2 (0/1 da 2, 2/2 tl), Gabriel 4 (2/4 da 2). N.e. Da Silva. All. Herbert.
EA7 Emporio Armani Milano: Ellis 4 (1/6 da 2, 2/2 tl), Bolmaro 4 (2/4, 0/1), Shields 10 (1/4, 2/6, 2/3 tl), Brown 8 (3/7, 0/4, 2/2 tl), Booker 11 (3/5, 0/2, 5/5 tl); Mannion 4 (2/3 da 2), Brooks 7 (2/6, 1/3), Ricci 2 (1/1, 0/1), Guduric 3 (1/3, 0/2, 1/2 tl), Dunston (0/1 da 2), Diop. N.e. Tonut. All. Messina.