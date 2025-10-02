Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Facebook x
Champions League finale: Atalanta -Club Bruges 2-1 Leggi ora
Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Cerca notizie sportive nel sito...
Ricerche popolari
Europa League: Roma - Lille 0-1, decide Haraldson
Eurolega : Milano sconfitta in Serbia dal Partizan
Bologna , Italiano:" non siamo stati in grado di ripartire"

Eurolega : Milano sconfitta in Serbia dal Partizan

Ottobre 2, 2025
scritto daRedazione

l’EA7 Emporio Armani Milano, c cade in Serbia e viene sconfitta 80-78 dal Partizan. Vittoria meritata della squadra serba al debutto. L’Olimpia, che crolla dopo aver sfiorato la rimonta e sbaglia il tiro della vittoria con Guduric. Un successo e un ko, dunque, per Milano in Eurolega. 

PARTIZAN MOZZARTBET BELGRADO-EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO 80-78 (21-19, 45-33, 69-62)
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrado – C. Jones 15 (3/9, 3/3, 0/2 tl), Brown 20 (4/5, 3/5, 3/4 tl), Bonga 10 (3/3, 0/1, 4/4 tl), Parker 10 (1/3, 2/3, 2/2 tl), T. Jones 2 (1/3 da 2), Milton 9 (4/8, 0/1, 1/2 tl), Washington 6 (1/4, 1/4, 1/2 tl), Osetkowski 3 (0/2, 1/2), Marinkovic 5 (1/3, 1/2), Lakic. N.e. Bosnjakovic. All. Obradovic. 

EA7 Emporio Armani Milano – Mannion 2 (1/1, 0/1), Bolmaro 8 (1/5, 1/1, 3/4 tl), LeDay 7 (1/4, 1/3, 2/2 tl), Shields 21 (2/2, 5/9, 2/2 tl), Nebo 10 (3/3 da 2, 4/8 tl), Cancar, Ellis 2 (1/2 da 2), Booker 4 (2/5 da 2, 0/1 tl), Brooks 12 (4/6 da 3), Ricci (0/1 da 2), Guduric 12 (2/2, 2/6, 2/2 tl). N.e. Dunston. All. Messina.

Ottobre 2, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Articolo precedente

Europa League: Roma - Lille 0-1, decide Haraldson

Ottobre 2, 2025
Articolo successivo

Bologna , Italiano:" non siamo stati in grado di ripartire"

Ottobre 3, 2025

Recommended for You

Ufficiale: Luca Banchi nuovo ct Nazionale azzurra di basket

Basket: Milano batte Brescia e conquista la Supercoppa italiana

Basket Supercoppa italiana, saranno Milano e Brescia a giocarsi la finaleissima

Basket – Freccia Rossa Supercoppa 2025: una finale in esclusiva e accessibile con il sistema di audiodecrizione:” connect me too”

Basket: Il ct Pozzecco lascia la Nazionale

Campionati Europei: l’Italbasket elminata , azzurri battuti dalla Slovenia 84-77

Basket , Pozzecco:” ho detto ai ragazzi di onorare la memoria di Armani”