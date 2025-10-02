Eurolega : Milano sconfitta in Serbia dal Partizan

l’EA7 Emporio Armani Milano, c cade in Serbia e viene sconfitta 80-78 dal Partizan. Vittoria meritata della squadra serba al debutto. L’Olimpia, che crolla dopo aver sfiorato la rimonta e sbaglia il tiro della vittoria con Guduric. Un successo e un ko, dunque, per Milano in Eurolega.

PARTIZAN MOZZARTBET BELGRADO-EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO 80-78 (21-19, 45-33, 69-62)

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrado – C. Jones 15 (3/9, 3/3, 0/2 tl), Brown 20 (4/5, 3/5, 3/4 tl), Bonga 10 (3/3, 0/1, 4/4 tl), Parker 10 (1/3, 2/3, 2/2 tl), T. Jones 2 (1/3 da 2), Milton 9 (4/8, 0/1, 1/2 tl), Washington 6 (1/4, 1/4, 1/2 tl), Osetkowski 3 (0/2, 1/2), Marinkovic 5 (1/3, 1/2), Lakic. N.e. Bosnjakovic. All. Obradovic.

EA7 Emporio Armani Milano – Mannion 2 (1/1, 0/1), Bolmaro 8 (1/5, 1/1, 3/4 tl), LeDay 7 (1/4, 1/3, 2/2 tl), Shields 21 (2/2, 5/9, 2/2 tl), Nebo 10 (3/3 da 2, 4/8 tl), Cancar, Ellis 2 (1/2 da 2), Booker 4 (2/5 da 2, 0/1 tl), Brooks 12 (4/6 da 3), Ricci (0/1 da 2), Guduric 12 (2/2, 2/6, 2/2 tl). N.e. Dunston. All. Messina.