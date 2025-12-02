Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Serie A, finale: Bologna – Crmonese 1-3
Premier League (Inghilterra), risultati e classifica dopo la 13a giornata
Premier League (Inghilterra), risultati e classifica dopo la 13a giornata

Dicembre 2, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 13
DataIncontroRisultato
29/11/2025BrentfordBurnley31
29/11/2025Manchester CityLeeds32
29/11/2025SunderlandBournemouth32
29/11/2025EvertonNewcastle14
29/11/2025TottenhamFulham12
30/11/2025Crystal PalaceManchester U.12
30/11/2025Aston VillaWolves10
30/11/2025NottinghamBrighton02
30/11/2025West HamLiverpool02
30/11/2025ChelseaArsenal11

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Arsenal301393125718VVNVP
2Man. City2513814271215PVVPV
3Chelsea2413733241212PVVVV
4Aston Villa241373316115VPVVV
5Brighton221364321165PVNVV
6Sunderland221364317134VNNPV
7Man. United211363421201VNNPV
8Liverpool211370620200PVPPV
9Crystal Palace201355317116PVNVP
10Brentford191361621201VPVPV
11Bournemouth19135442123-2VPPNP
12Tottenham181353521165VPNPP
13Newcastle181353517161VPPVV
14Everton18135351417-3PNVVP
15Fulham17135261517-2PVPVV
16Nottingham Forest12133371322-9PNVVP
17West Ham11133281527-12PVVNP
18Leeds11133281325-12VPPPP
19Burnley10133191527-12VPPPP
20Wolves2130211728-21PPPPP
