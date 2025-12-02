Premier League (Inghilterra), risultati e classifica dopo la 13a giornata

|Giornata Nº 13
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|29/11/2025
|Brentford
|Burnley
|3
|1
|29/11/2025
|Manchester City
|Leeds
|3
|2
|29/11/2025
|Sunderland
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|29/11/2025
|Everton
|Newcastle
|1
|4
|29/11/2025
|Tottenham
|Fulham
|1
|2
|30/11/2025
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester U.
|1
|2
|30/11/2025
|Aston Villa
|Wolves
|1
|0
|30/11/2025
|Nottingham
|Brighton
|0
|2
|30/11/2025
|West Ham
|Liverpool
|0
|2
|30/11/2025
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|1
|1
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Arsenal
|30
|13
|9
|3
|1
|25
|7
|18
|VVNVP
|2
|Man. City
|25
|13
|8
|1
|4
|27
|12
|15
|PVVPV
|3
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|7
|3
|3
|24
|12
|12
|PVVVV
|4
|Aston Villa
|24
|13
|7
|3
|3
|16
|11
|5
|VPVVV
|5
|Brighton
|22
|13
|6
|4
|3
|21
|16
|5
|PVNVV
|6
|Sunderland
|22
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|13
|4
|VNNPV
|7
|Man. United
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|20
|1
|VNNPV
|8
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|7
|0
|6
|20
|20
|0
|PVPPV
|9
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13
|5
|5
|3
|17
|11
|6
|PVNVP
|10
|Brentford
|19
|13
|6
|1
|6
|21
|20
|1
|VPVPV
|11
|Bournemouth
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|21
|23
|-2
|VPPNP
|12
|Tottenham
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|21
|16
|5
|VPNPP
|13
|Newcastle
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|17
|16
|1
|VPPVV
|14
|Everton
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|PNVVP
|15
|Fulham
|17
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|PVPVV
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|13
|3
|3
|7
|13
|22
|-9
|PNVVP
|17
|West Ham
|11
|13
|3
|2
|8
|15
|27
|-12
|PVVNP
|18
|Leeds
|11
|13
|3
|2
|8
|13
|25
|-12
|VPPPP
|19
|Burnley
|10
|13
|3
|1
|9
|15
|27
|-12
|VPPPP
|20
|Wolves
|2
|13
|0
|2
|11
|7
|28
|-21
|PPPPP