Qualificazioni Mondiali 2026: risultati
Qualificazioni Mondiali 2026: risultati

Novembre 16, 2025
Redazione

La Svizzera batte la Svezia d è vrtualmente qualificata ai prossimi campionati del Mondo. La Turchia supera la Bulgaria.La Spagna ne fa quattro alla Gerogia. Arnautovic trascina l’Austria ma non basta per il pass Mondiale: la Bosnia ribalta la Romania e il primo posto verrà deciso dallo scontro diretto. Danimarca – Bielorussia finisce 2-2 f; non ne approfitta la Scozia, battuta dalla Grecia. Occasione persa anche per il Belgio, stoppato dal Kazakista.

GRUPPO B

    SVIZZERA-SVEZIA 4-1

    12′ Embolo (Svi), 33′ Nygren (Sve), 60′ rig. Xhaka (Svi), 75′ Ndoye (Svi), 94′ Manzambi (Svi)

GRUPPO B

    SLOVENIA-KOSOVO 0-2

    6′ Asslani, 64′ aut. Karnicnik

GRUPPO C

    GRECIA-SCOZIA 3-2

    7′ Bakasetas (G), 57′ Karetsas (G), 63′ Tzolis (G), 65′ Gannon Doak (S), 70′ Christie (S)

GRUPPO C

    DANIMARCA-BIELORUSSIA 2-2

    11′ Damsgaard (D), 62′ Gromyko (B), 65′ Demchenko (B), 79′ Isaksen (D)

GRUPPO E

    GEORGIA-SPAGNA 0-4

    11′ rig. e 63′ Oyarzabal, 22′ Zubimendi, 35′ Ferran Torres

GRUPPO E

    TURCHIA-BULGARIA 2-0

    18′ rig. Calhanoglu, 83′ aut. Chernev

GRUPPO H

    CIPRO-AUSTRIA 0-2

    18′ rig. e 55′ Arnautovic

GRUPPO H

    BOSNIA-ROMANIA 3-1

    17′ Birligea (R), 49′ Dzeko (B), 79′ Bajraktarevic (B), 94′ Tabakovic (B)

GRUPPO J

    KAZAKISTAN-BELGIO 1-1

    9′ Satpaev (K), 48′ Vanaken (B)

GRUPPO J

    LIECHTENSTEIN-GALLES 0-1

    63′ James

LE ALTRE PARTITE E DOVE VEDERLE IN tv

Le partite di domenica 16 novembre

    Azerbaigian-Francia, ore 18.00 (gruppo D) – Diretta Gol

    Ucraina-Islanda, ore 18.00 (gruppo D) – Diretta Gol

    Portogallo-Armenia, ore 15.00 (gruppo F) – Sky Sport Calcio e NOW

    Ungheria-Irlanda, ore 15.00 (gruppo F) – Sky Sport 257 e NOW

    Israele-Moldavia, ore 20.45 (gruppo I) – Sky Sport Calcio e NOW

    Italia-Norvegia, ore 20.45 (gruppo I) – Differita a mezzanotte su Sky Sport Calcio e NOW

    Albania-Inghilterra, ore 18.00 (gruppo K) – Sky Sport 255 e NOW

    Serbia-Lettonia, ore 18.00 (gruppo K) – Diretta Gol

Le partite di lunedì 17 Novembre

    Germania-Slovacchia, ore 20.45 (gruppo A) – Sky Sport Arena e NOW

    Irlanda del Nord-Lussemburgo, ore 20.45 (gruppo A) – Diretta Gol

    Malta-Polonia, ore 20.45 (gruppo G) – Diretta Gol

    Olanda-Lituania, ore 20.45 (gruppo G) – Diretta Gol

    Montenegro-Croazia, ore 20.45 (gruppo L) – Diretta Gol

    Repubblica Ceca-Gibilterra, ore 20.45 (gruppo L) – Diretta Gol

Le partite di martedì 18 novembre

    Kosovo-Svizzera, ore 20.45 (gruppo B) – Diretta Gol

    Svezia-Slovenia, ore 20.45 (gruppo B) – Diretta Gol

    Bielorussia-Grecia, ore 20.45 (gruppo C) – Diretta Gol

    Scozia-Danimarca, ore 20.45 (gruppo C) – Diretta Gol

    Bulgaria-Georgia, ore 20.45 (gruppo E) – Diretta Gol

    Spagna-Turchia, ore 20.45 (gruppo E) – Sky Sport Uno e NOW

    Austria-Bosnia Erzegovina, ore 20.45 (gruppo H) – Diretta Gol

    Romania-San Marino, ore 20.45 (gruppo H) – Diretta Gol

    Belgio-Liechtenstein, ore 20.45 (gruppo J) – Diretta Gol

    Galles-Macedonia del Nord, ore 20.45 (gruppo J) – Diretta Gol

LA CLASSIFICA

Girone A

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Germania1254011037PVVVV
2Slovacchia125401624VVPVV
3Irlanda del Nord65203660VPVPP
4Lussemburgo05005112-11PPPPP

Girone B

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Svizzera13541013112VVVNV
2Kosovo105311541PVNVV
3Slovenia3503227-5NPNNP
4Svezia15014311-8NPPPP

Girone C

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Danimarca11532014311NVVVN
2Scozia105311954NVVVP
3Grecia652031012-2VPPPV
4Bielorussia15014417-13PPPPN

Girone D

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Francia13541013310VVVNV
2Islanda752121394VPPNV
3Ucraina75212811-3PNVVP
4Azerbaijan15014213-11PNPPP

Girone E

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Spagna15550019019VVVVV
2Turchia12540115105VPVVV
3Georgia35104613-7PVPPP
4Bulgaria05005118-17PPPPP

Girone F

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Portogallo1053111165VVVNP
2Ungheria85221972NPVNV
3Irlanda75212651NPPVV
4Armenia35104210-8PVPPP

Girone G

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Olanda17752023419NVVVN
2Polonia1474211156PNVVN
3Finlandia108314814-6VPVPP
4Malta57124216-14NPNPV
5Lituania37034611-5NNPPP

Girone H

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Austria18760121318VVVPV
2Bosnia16751116610VVPNV
3Romania1073131293PVNVP
4Cipro8822411110PNNVP
5San Marino07007132-31PPPPP

Girone I

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Norvegia21770033429VVVVV
2Italia18760120812VVVVV
3Israele973041519-4VVPPP
4Estonia48116821-13PPPNP
5Moldavia17016428-24PPPNP

Girone J

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Belgio15743022715VVNVN
2Macedonia del Nord1373401239NVVNN
3Galles13741214104VPVPV
4Kazakistan88224913-4PPVNN
5Liechtenstein07007024-24PPPPP

Girone K

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Inghilterra21770020020VVVVV
2Albania147421734NNVVV
3Serbia10731379-2VPPVP
4Lettonia57124413-9NPPNP
5Andorra18017316-13PPNPP

Girone L

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Croazia19761023221VVNVV
2Repubblica Ceca1374121284VPVNP
3Isole Faroe1284041192PVVVP
4Montenegro97304614-8PPPPV
5Gibilterra07007322-19PPPPP
Novembre 16, 2025
Redazione
