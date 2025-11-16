Qualificazioni Mondiali 2026: risultati

La Svizzera batte la Svezia d è vrtualmente qualificata ai prossimi campionati del Mondo. La Turchia supera la Bulgaria.La Spagna ne fa quattro alla Gerogia. Arnautovic trascina l’Austria ma non basta per il pass Mondiale: la Bosnia ribalta la Romania e il primo posto verrà deciso dallo scontro diretto. Danimarca – Bielorussia finisce 2-2 f; non ne approfitta la Scozia, battuta dalla Grecia. Occasione persa anche per il Belgio, stoppato dal Kazakista.
GRUPPO B
SVIZZERA-SVEZIA 4-1
12′ Embolo (Svi), 33′ Nygren (Sve), 60′ rig. Xhaka (Svi), 75′ Ndoye (Svi), 94′ Manzambi (Svi)
GRUPPO B
SLOVENIA-KOSOVO 0-2
6′ Asslani, 64′ aut. Karnicnik
GRUPPO C
GRECIA-SCOZIA 3-2
7′ Bakasetas (G), 57′ Karetsas (G), 63′ Tzolis (G), 65′ Gannon Doak (S), 70′ Christie (S)
GRUPPO C
DANIMARCA-BIELORUSSIA 2-2
11′ Damsgaard (D), 62′ Gromyko (B), 65′ Demchenko (B), 79′ Isaksen (D)
GRUPPO E
GEORGIA-SPAGNA 0-4
11′ rig. e 63′ Oyarzabal, 22′ Zubimendi, 35′ Ferran Torres
GRUPPO E
TURCHIA-BULGARIA 2-0
18′ rig. Calhanoglu, 83′ aut. Chernev
GRUPPO H
CIPRO-AUSTRIA 0-2
18′ rig. e 55′ Arnautovic
GRUPPO H
BOSNIA-ROMANIA 3-1
17′ Birligea (R), 49′ Dzeko (B), 79′ Bajraktarevic (B), 94′ Tabakovic (B)
GRUPPO J
KAZAKISTAN-BELGIO 1-1
9′ Satpaev (K), 48′ Vanaken (B)
GRUPPO J
LIECHTENSTEIN-GALLES 0-1
63′ James
LA CLASSIFICA
Girone A
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Germania
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|PVVVV
|2
|Slovacchia
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|VVPVV
|3
|Irlanda del Nord
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|VPVPP
|4
|Lussemburgo
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|12
|-11
|PPPPP
Girone B
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Svizzera
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|1
|12
|VVVNV
|2
|Kosovo
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|PVNVV
|3
|Slovenia
|3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|NPNNP
|4
|Svezia
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|11
|-8
|NPPPP
Girone C
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Danimarca
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|14
|3
|11
|NVVVN
|2
|Scozia
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|NVVVP
|3
|Grecia
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|VPPPV
|4
|Bielorussia
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|17
|-13
|PPPPN
Girone D
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Francia
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|VVVNV
|2
|Islanda
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|VPPNV
|3
|Ucraina
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|PNVVP
|4
|Azerbaijan
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|13
|-11
|PNPPP
Girone E
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Spagna
|15
|5
|5
|0
|0
|19
|0
|19
|VVVVV
|2
|Turchia
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|10
|5
|VPVVV
|3
|Georgia
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|PVPPP
|4
|Bulgaria
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|18
|-17
|PPPPP
Girone F
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Portogallo
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|VVVNP
|2
|Ungheria
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|NPVNV
|3
|Irlanda
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|NPPVV
|4
|Armenia
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|PVPPP
Girone G
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Olanda
|17
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|4
|19
|NVVVN
|2
|Polonia
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|5
|6
|PNVVN
|3
|Finlandia
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|VPVPP
|4
|Malta
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|2
|16
|-14
|NPNPV
|5
|Lituania
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|NNPPP
Girone H
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Austria
|18
|7
|6
|0
|1
|21
|3
|18
|VVVPV
|2
|Bosnia
|16
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|6
|10
|VVPNV
|3
|Romania
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|3
|PVNVP
|4
|Cipro
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|PNNVP
|5
|San Marino
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|32
|-31
|PPPPP
Girone I
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Norvegia
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|33
|4
|29
|VVVVV
|2
|Italia
|18
|7
|6
|0
|1
|20
|8
|12
|VVVVV
|3
|Israele
|9
|7
|3
|0
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|VVPPP
|4
|Estonia
|4
|8
|1
|1
|6
|8
|21
|-13
|PPPNP
|5
|Moldavia
|1
|7
|0
|1
|6
|4
|28
|-24
|PPPNP
Girone J
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Belgio
|15
|7
|4
|3
|0
|22
|7
|15
|VVNVN
|2
|Macedonia del Nord
|13
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|9
|NVVNN
|3
|Galles
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|10
|4
|VPVPV
|4
|Kazakistan
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|PPVNN
|5
|Liechtenstein
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|24
|-24
|PPPPP
Girone K
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Inghilterra
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|VVVVV
|2
|Albania
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|NNVVV
|3
|Serbia
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|VPPVP
|4
|Lettonia
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|NPPNP
|5
|Andorra
|1
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|16
|-13
|PPNPP
Girone L
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Croazia
|19
|7
|6
|1
|0
|23
|2
|21
|VVNVV
|2
|Repubblica Ceca
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|8
|4
|VPVNP
|3
|Isole Faroe
|12
|8
|4
|0
|4
|11
|9
|2
|PVVVP
|4
|Montenegro
|9
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|PPPPV
|5
|Gibilterra
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|22
|-19
|PPPPP