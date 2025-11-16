Qualificazioni Mondiali 2026: risultati

La Svizzera batte la Svezia d è vrtualmente qualificata ai prossimi campionati del Mondo. La Turchia supera la Bulgaria.La Spagna ne fa quattro alla Gerogia. Arnautovic trascina l’Austria ma non basta per il pass Mondiale: la Bosnia ribalta la Romania e il primo posto verrà deciso dallo scontro diretto. Danimarca – Bielorussia finisce 2-2 f; non ne approfitta la Scozia, battuta dalla Grecia. Occasione persa anche per il Belgio, stoppato dal Kazakista.

GRUPPO B

SVIZZERA-SVEZIA 4-1

12′ Embolo (Svi), 33′ Nygren (Sve), 60′ rig. Xhaka (Svi), 75′ Ndoye (Svi), 94′ Manzambi (Svi)

GRUPPO B

SLOVENIA-KOSOVO 0-2

6′ Asslani, 64′ aut. Karnicnik

GRUPPO C

GRECIA-SCOZIA 3-2

7′ Bakasetas (G), 57′ Karetsas (G), 63′ Tzolis (G), 65′ Gannon Doak (S), 70′ Christie (S)

GRUPPO C

DANIMARCA-BIELORUSSIA 2-2

11′ Damsgaard (D), 62′ Gromyko (B), 65′ Demchenko (B), 79′ Isaksen (D)

GRUPPO E

GEORGIA-SPAGNA 0-4

11′ rig. e 63′ Oyarzabal, 22′ Zubimendi, 35′ Ferran Torres

GRUPPO E

TURCHIA-BULGARIA 2-0

18′ rig. Calhanoglu, 83′ aut. Chernev

GRUPPO H

CIPRO-AUSTRIA 0-2

18′ rig. e 55′ Arnautovic

GRUPPO H

BOSNIA-ROMANIA 3-1

17′ Birligea (R), 49′ Dzeko (B), 79′ Bajraktarevic (B), 94′ Tabakovic (B)

GRUPPO J

KAZAKISTAN-BELGIO 1-1

9′ Satpaev (K), 48′ Vanaken (B)

GRUPPO J

LIECHTENSTEIN-GALLES 0-1

63′ James

Girone A

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Germania 12 5 4 0 1 10 3 7 PVVVV 2 Slovacchia 12 5 4 0 1 6 2 4 VVPVV 3 Irlanda del Nord 6 5 2 0 3 6 6 0 VPVPP 4 Lussemburgo 0 5 0 0 5 1 12 -11 PPPPP

Girone B

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Svizzera 13 5 4 1 0 13 1 12 VVVNV 2 Kosovo 10 5 3 1 1 5 4 1 PVNVV 3 Slovenia 3 5 0 3 2 2 7 -5 NPNNP 4 Svezia 1 5 0 1 4 3 11 -8 NPPPP

Girone C

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Danimarca 11 5 3 2 0 14 3 11 NVVVN 2 Scozia 10 5 3 1 1 9 5 4 NVVVP 3 Grecia 6 5 2 0 3 10 12 -2 VPPPV 4 Bielorussia 1 5 0 1 4 4 17 -13 PPPPN

Girone D

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Francia 13 5 4 1 0 13 3 10 VVVNV 2 Islanda 7 5 2 1 2 13 9 4 VPPNV 3 Ucraina 7 5 2 1 2 8 11 -3 PNVVP 4 Azerbaijan 1 5 0 1 4 2 13 -11 PNPPP

Girone E

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Spagna 15 5 5 0 0 19 0 19 VVVVV 2 Turchia 12 5 4 0 1 15 10 5 VPVVV 3 Georgia 3 5 1 0 4 6 13 -7 PVPPP 4 Bulgaria 0 5 0 0 5 1 18 -17 PPPPP

Girone F

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Portogallo 10 5 3 1 1 11 6 5 VVVNP 2 Ungheria 8 5 2 2 1 9 7 2 NPVNV 3 Irlanda 7 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 NPPVV 4 Armenia 3 5 1 0 4 2 10 -8 PVPPP

Girone G

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Olanda 17 7 5 2 0 23 4 19 NVVVN 2 Polonia 14 7 4 2 1 11 5 6 PNVVN 3 Finlandia 10 8 3 1 4 8 14 -6 VPVPP 4 Malta 5 7 1 2 4 2 16 -14 NPNPV 5 Lituania 3 7 0 3 4 6 11 -5 NNPPP

Girone H

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Austria 18 7 6 0 1 21 3 18 VVVPV 2 Bosnia 16 7 5 1 1 16 6 10 VVPNV 3 Romania 10 7 3 1 3 12 9 3 PVNVP 4 Cipro 8 8 2 2 4 11 11 0 PNNVP 5 San Marino 0 7 0 0 7 1 32 -31 PPPPP

Girone I

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Norvegia 21 7 7 0 0 33 4 29 VVVVV 2 Italia 18 7 6 0 1 20 8 12 VVVVV 3 Israele 9 7 3 0 4 15 19 -4 VVPPP 4 Estonia 4 8 1 1 6 8 21 -13 PPPNP 5 Moldavia 1 7 0 1 6 4 28 -24 PPPNP

Girone J

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Belgio 15 7 4 3 0 22 7 15 VVNVN 2 Macedonia del Nord 13 7 3 4 0 12 3 9 NVVNN 3 Galles 13 7 4 1 2 14 10 4 VPVPV 4 Kazakistan 8 8 2 2 4 9 13 -4 PPVNN 5 Liechtenstein 0 7 0 0 7 0 24 -24 PPPPP

Girone K

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Inghilterra 21 7 7 0 0 20 0 20 VVVVV 2 Albania 14 7 4 2 1 7 3 4 NNVVV 3 Serbia 10 7 3 1 3 7 9 -2 VPPVP 4 Lettonia 5 7 1 2 4 4 13 -9 NPPNP 5 Andorra 1 8 0 1 7 3 16 -13 PPNPP

