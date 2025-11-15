Qua. Mondiali 2026: risultati

La Croazia si è qualificata al Mondiale grazie alla vittoria contro le Isole Faoer .
Non è stato facile per la Germania , aver ragione del Lussemburgo: ha risolvere il match una doppietta di Woltenade regala la vittoria ai tedeschi. Vince anche la Slovacchia contro l’Irlanda del Nord. Finisce pari lo scontro diretto tra Polonia e Olanda: ora agli oranje manca solo l’aritmetica per la qualificazione.
I RISULTATI
GRUPPO A
LUSSEMBURGO-GERMANIA 0-2
49′ e 69′ Woltemade
GRUPPO A
SLOVACCHIA-IRLANDA DEL NORD 1-0
90’+1 Bobcek
GRUPPO G
POLONIA-OLANDA 1-1
43′ Kaminski (P), 47′ Depay (O)
GRUPPO G
FINLANDIA-MALTA 0-1
81′ Grech
GRUPPO L
CROAZIA-ISOLE FAR OER 3-1
16′ Turi (I), 23′ Gvardiol (C), 57′ Musa (C), 70′ Vlasic (C)
GRUPPO L
GIBILTERRA-MONTENEGRO 1-2
20′ Jessop (G), 33′ Adzic (M), 42′ Krstovic (M)
LA CLASSIFICA
Girone A
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Germania
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|PVVVV
|2
|Slovacchia
|12
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|VVPVV
|3
|Irlanda del Nord
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|VPVPP
|4
|Lussemburgo
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|12
|-11
|PPPPP
Girone B
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Svizzera
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9
|VVVN
|2
|Kosovo
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|PVNV
|3
|Slovenia
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|NPNN
|4
|Svezia
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|NPPP
Girone C
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Danimarca
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|1
|11
|NVVV
|2
|Scozia
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|NVVV
|3
|Grecia
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|VPPP
|4
|Bielorussia
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|PPPP
Girone D
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Francia
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|VVVNV
|2
|Islanda
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|VPPNV
|3
|Ucraina
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|PNVVP
|4
|Azerbaijan
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|13
|-11
|PNPPP
Girone E
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Spagna
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|VVVV
|2
|Turchia
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|10
|3
|VPVV
|3
|Georgia
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|PVPP
|4
|Bulgaria
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|16
|-15
|PPPP
Girone F
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Portogallo
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|VVVNP
|2
|Ungheria
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|NPVNV
|3
|Irlanda
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|NPPVV
|4
|Armenia
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|PVPPP
Girone G
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Olanda
|17
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|4
|19
|NVVVN
|2
|Polonia
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|5
|6
|PNVVN
|3
|Finlandia
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|VPVPP
|4
|Malta
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|2
|16
|-14
|NPNPV
|5
|Lituania
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|NNPPP
Girone H
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Austria
|15
|6
|5
|0
|1
|19
|3
|16
|VVVVP
|2
|Bosnia
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|VVVPN
|3
|Romania
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|6
|5
|VPVNV
|4
|Cipro
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|9
|2
|PPNNV
|5
|San Marino
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|32
|-31
|PPPPP
Girone I
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Norvegia
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|33
|4
|29
|VVVVV
|2
|Italia
|18
|7
|6
|0
|1
|20
|8
|12
|VVVVV
|3
|Israele
|9
|7
|3
|0
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|VVPPP
|4
|Estonia
|4
|8
|1
|1
|6
|8
|21
|-13
|PPPNP
|5
|Moldavia
|1
|7
|0
|1
|6
|4
|28
|-24
|PPPNP
Girone J
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Belgio
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|21
|6
|15
|VVVNV
|2
|Macedonia del Nord
|13
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|9
|NVVNN
|3
|Galles
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|10
|3
|NVPVP
|4
|Kazakistan
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|PPPVN
|5
|Liechtenstein
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|23
|-23
|PPPPP
Girone K
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Inghilterra
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|VVVVV
|2
|Albania
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|NNVVV
|3
|Serbia
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|VPPVP
|4
|Lettonia
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|NPPNP
|5
|Andorra
|1
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|16
|-13
|PPNPP
Girone L
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Croazia
|19
|7
|6
|1
|0
|23
|2
|21
|VVNVV
|2
|Repubblica Ceca
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|8
|4
|VPVNP
|3
|Isole Faroe
|12
|8
|4
|0
|4
|11
|9
|2
|PVVVP
|4
|Montenegro
|9
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|PPPPV
|5
|Gibilterra
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|22
|-19
|PPPPP