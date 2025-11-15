Qua. Mondiali 2026: risultati

La Croazia si è qualificata al Mondiale grazie alla vittoria contro le Isole Faoer .

Non è stato facile per la Germania , aver ragione del Lussemburgo: ha risolvere il match una doppietta di Woltenade regala la vittoria ai tedeschi. Vince anche la Slovacchia contro l’Irlanda del Nord. Finisce pari lo scontro diretto tra Polonia e Olanda: ora agli oranje manca solo l’aritmetica per la qualificazione.

I RISULTATI

GRUPPO A

LUSSEMBURGO-GERMANIA 0-2

49′ e 69′ Woltemade

GRUPPO A

SLOVACCHIA-IRLANDA DEL NORD 1-0

90’+1 Bobcek

GRUPPO G

POLONIA-OLANDA 1-1

43′ Kaminski (P), 47′ Depay (O)

GRUPPO G

FINLANDIA-MALTA 0-1

81′ Grech

GRUPPO L

CROAZIA-ISOLE FAR OER 3-1

16′ Turi (I), 23′ Gvardiol (C), 57′ Musa (C), 70′ Vlasic (C)

GRUPPO L

GIBILTERRA-MONTENEGRO 1-2

20′ Jessop (G), 33′ Adzic (M), 42′ Krstovic (M)

LA CLASSIFICA

Girone A

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Germania 12 5 4 0 1 10 3 7 PVVVV 2 Slovacchia 12 5 4 0 1 6 2 4 VVPVV 3 Irlanda del Nord 6 5 2 0 3 6 6 0 VPVPP 4 Lussemburgo 0 5 0 0 5 1 12 -11 PPPPP

Girone B

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Svizzera 10 4 3 1 0 9 0 9 VVVN 2 Kosovo 7 4 2 1 1 3 4 -1 PVNV 3 Slovenia 3 4 0 3 1 2 5 -3 NPNN 4 Svezia 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 NPPP

Girone C

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Danimarca 10 4 3 1 0 12 1 11 NVVV 2 Scozia 10 4 3 1 0 7 2 5 NVVV 3 Grecia 3 4 1 0 3 7 10 -3 VPPP 4 Bielorussia 0 4 0 0 4 2 15 -13 PPPP

Girone D

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Francia 13 5 4 1 0 13 3 10 VVVNV 2 Islanda 7 5 2 1 2 13 9 4 VPPNV 3 Ucraina 7 5 2 1 2 8 11 -3 PNVVP 4 Azerbaijan 1 5 0 1 4 2 13 -11 PNPPP

Girone E

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Spagna 12 4 4 0 0 15 0 15 VVVV 2 Turchia 9 4 3 0 1 13 10 3 VPVV 3 Georgia 3 4 1 0 3 6 9 -3 PVPP 4 Bulgaria 0 4 0 0 4 1 16 -15 PPPP

Girone F

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Portogallo 10 5 3 1 1 11 6 5 VVVNP 2 Ungheria 8 5 2 2 1 9 7 2 NPVNV 3 Irlanda 7 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 NPPVV 4 Armenia 3 5 1 0 4 2 10 -8 PVPPP

Girone G

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Olanda 17 7 5 2 0 23 4 19 NVVVN 2 Polonia 14 7 4 2 1 11 5 6 PNVVN 3 Finlandia 10 8 3 1 4 8 14 -6 VPVPP 4 Malta 5 7 1 2 4 2 16 -14 NPNPV 5 Lituania 3 7 0 3 4 6 11 -5 NNPPP

Girone H

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Austria 15 6 5 0 1 19 3 16 VVVVP 2 Bosnia 13 6 4 1 1 13 5 8 VVVPN 3 Romania 10 6 3 1 2 11 6 5 VPVNV 4 Cipro 8 7 2 2 3 11 9 2 PPNNV 5 San Marino 0 7 0 0 7 1 32 -31 PPPPP

Girone I

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Norvegia 21 7 7 0 0 33 4 29 VVVVV 2 Italia 18 7 6 0 1 20 8 12 VVVVV 3 Israele 9 7 3 0 4 15 19 -4 VVPPP 4 Estonia 4 8 1 1 6 8 21 -13 PPPNP 5 Moldavia 1 7 0 1 6 4 28 -24 PPPNP

Girone J

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Belgio 14 6 4 2 0 21 6 15 VVVNV 2 Macedonia del Nord 13 7 3 4 0 12 3 9 NVVNN 3 Galles 10 6 3 1 2 13 10 3 NVPVP 4 Kazakistan 7 7 2 1 4 8 12 -4 PPPVN 5 Liechtenstein 0 6 0 0 6 0 23 -23 PPPPP

Girone K

Pos Squadre PT G V N P GF GS DR Andamento 1 Inghilterra 21 7 7 0 0 20 0 20 VVVVV 2 Albania 14 7 4 2 1 7 3 4 NNVVV 3 Serbia 10 7 3 1 3 7 9 -2 VPPVP 4 Lettonia 5 7 1 2 4 4 13 -9 NPPNP 5 Andorra 1 8 0 1 7 3 16 -13 PPNPP

Girone L