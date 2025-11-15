Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
All'Italia Under 21 non basta Pisilli. Azzurrini battuti dalla Polonia 2-1
Qual. Mondiali 2026: il calendario ultima giornata. Italia in campo domenica contro la Norvegia

Qua. Mondiali 2026: risultati

Novembre 15, 2025
scritto daRedazione

La Croazia si è qualificata al Mondiale grazie alla vittoria contro le Isole Faoer .

Non è stato facile per la Germania , aver ragione del Lussemburgo: ha risolvere il match una doppietta di Woltenade regala la vittoria ai tedeschi. Vince anche la Slovacchia contro l’Irlanda del Nord. Finisce pari lo scontro diretto tra Polonia e Olanda: ora agli oranje manca solo l’aritmetica per la qualificazione.

I RISULTATI

GRUPPO A

    LUSSEMBURGO-GERMANIA 0-2

    49′ e 69′ Woltemade

GRUPPO A

    SLOVACCHIA-IRLANDA DEL NORD 1-0

    90’+1 Bobcek

GRUPPO G

    POLONIA-OLANDA 1-1

    43′ Kaminski (P), 47′ Depay (O)

GRUPPO G

    FINLANDIA-MALTA 0-1

    81′ Grech

GRUPPO L

    CROAZIA-ISOLE FAR OER 3-1

    16′ Turi (I), 23′ Gvardiol (C), 57′ Musa (C), 70′ Vlasic (C)

GRUPPO L

    GIBILTERRA-MONTENEGRO 1-2

    20′ Jessop (G), 33′ Adzic (M), 42′ Krstovic (M)

LA CLASSIFICA

Girone A

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Germania1254011037PVVVV
2Slovacchia125401624VVPVV
3Irlanda del Nord65203660VPVPP
4Lussemburgo05005112-11PPPPP

Girone B

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Svizzera104310909VVVN
2Kosovo7421134-1PVNV
3Slovenia3403125-3NPNN
4Svezia1401327-5NPPP

Girone C

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Danimarca10431012111NVVV
2Scozia104310725NVVV
3Grecia34103710-3VPPP
4Bielorussia04004215-13PPPP

Girone D

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Francia13541013310VVVNV
2Islanda752121394VPPNV
3Ucraina75212811-3PNVVP
4Azerbaijan15014213-11PNPPP

Girone E

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Spagna12440015015VVVV
2Turchia9430113103VPVV
3Georgia3410369-3PVPP
4Bulgaria04004116-15PPPP

Girone F

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Portogallo1053111165VVVNP
2Ungheria85221972NPVNV
3Irlanda75212651NPPVV
4Armenia35104210-8PVPPP

Girone G

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Olanda17752023419NVVVN
2Polonia1474211156PNVVN
3Finlandia108314814-6VPVPP
4Malta57124216-14NPNPV
5Lituania37034611-5NNPPP

Girone H

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Austria15650119316VVVVP
2Bosnia1364111358VVVPN
3Romania1063121165VPVNV
4Cipro872231192PPNNV
5San Marino07007132-31PPPPP

Girone I

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Norvegia21770033429VVVVV
2Italia18760120812VVVVV
3Israele973041519-4VVPPP
4Estonia48116821-13PPPNP
5Moldavia17016428-24PPPNP

Girone J

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Belgio14642021615VVVNV
2Macedonia del Nord1373401239NVVNN
3Galles10631213103NVPVP
4Kazakistan77214812-4PPPVN
5Liechtenstein06006023-23PPPPP

Girone K

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Inghilterra21770020020VVVVV
2Albania147421734NNVVV
3Serbia10731379-2VPPVP
4Lettonia57124413-9NPPNP
5Andorra18017316-13PPNPP

Girone L

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Croazia19761023221VVNVV
2Repubblica Ceca1374121284VPVNP
3Isole Faroe1284041192PVVVP
4Montenegro97304614-8PPPPV
5Gibilterra07007322-19PPPPP
All'Italia Under 21 non basta Pisilli. Azzurrini battuti dalla Polonia 2-1

