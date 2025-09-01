Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Facebook x
Amichevole: Napoli-Catanzaro 2-1 Leggi ora
Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Cerca notizie sportive nel sito...
Ricerche popolari
Serie C . Girone A, risutati 2^ giornata
Premier League – risultati 3^ giornata

Premier League – risultati 3^ giornata

Settembre 1, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 3
DataIncontroRisultato
30/08/2025ChelseaFulham20
30/08/2025Manchester U.Burnley32
30/08/2025SunderlandBrentford21
30/08/2025TottenhamBournemouth01
30/08/2025WolvesEverton23
30/08/2025LeedsNewcastle00
31/08/2025BrightonManchester City21
31/08/2025NottinghamWest Ham03
31/08/2025LiverpoolArsenal10
31/08/2025Aston VillaCrystal Palace03

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool93300844VVV
2Chelsea73210716NVV
3Arsenal63201615VVP
4Tottenham63201514VVP
5Everton63201532PVV
6Sunderland63201532VPV
7Bournemouth63201440PVV
8Crystal Palace53120413NNV
9Man. United43111440PNV
10Nottingham Forest4311145-1VNP
11Brighton4311134-1NPV
12Leeds4311115-4VPN
13Man. City33102541VPP
14Burnley3310246-2PVP
15Brentford3310235-2PVP
16West Ham3310248-4PPV
17Newcastle2302123-1NPN
18Fulham2302124-2NNP
19Aston Villa1301204-4NPP
20Wolves0300328-6PPP
Settembre 1, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Articolo precedente

Serie C . Girone A, risutati 2^ giornata

Settembre 1, 2025

Recommended for You

Portogallo , i convocati dal ct Martinez, senza Leao

Turchia , i convocati da Montella con Chalanoglue e Yldiz e Celik

Europei femminili: la Germania batte la Francia e vola in semifinale