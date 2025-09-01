Premier League – risultati 3^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 3
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|30/08/2025
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|2
|0
|30/08/2025
|Manchester U.
|Burnley
|3
|2
|30/08/2025
|Sunderland
|Brentford
|2
|1
|30/08/2025
|Tottenham
|Bournemouth
|0
|1
|30/08/2025
|Wolves
|Everton
|2
|3
|30/08/2025
|Leeds
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|31/08/2025
|Brighton
|Manchester City
|2
|1
|31/08/2025
|Nottingham
|West Ham
|0
|3
|31/08/2025
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|31/08/2025
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|0
|3
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|VVV
|2
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|NVV
|3
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|VVP
|4
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|VVP
|5
|Everton
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|PVV
|6
|Sunderland
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|VPV
|7
|Bournemouth
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|PVV
|8
|Crystal Palace
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|NNV
|9
|Man. United
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|PNV
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|VNP
|11
|Brighton
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|NPV
|12
|Leeds
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|VPN
|13
|Man. City
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|VPP
|14
|Burnley
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|PVP
|15
|Brentford
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|PVP
|16
|West Ham
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|PPV
|17
|Newcastle
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|NPN
|18
|Fulham
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|NNP
|19
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|NPP
|20
|Wolves
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|PPP