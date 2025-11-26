Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Champions League risultati,scivolano City e Barcellona

Novembre 26, 2025
scritto daRedazione

Il martedì di Champions  regala le vittorie di Napoli e Juventus  ispettivamente con Qarabag e Bodo/Glimt. Citye Barcellona arrivano due sconfitte

Non sono mancate le sorprese: Manchester City sconfitto  2-0 all’Hetihad  dal Bayer Leverkusen Stessa sorte anche del Newscastle  che incassa ilk suo primo ko in questa edizione del torneo: un super Aubameyang fa gioire De Zerbi con una doppietta e regala il 2-1 al Marsiglia al Velodrome.

Non sbaglia il Borussia Dortmund ancora una volta spettacolar: finisce 4-0 contro il Villarreal.

Risultato ad occhiali 0-0 dell’Athletic Bilbao,  in casa dello Slavia Praga . Nelle gare dele ore 18,45  erano arrivati due successi in trasferta piuttosto pesanti: il Benfica di José Mourinho ha espugnato l’Amsterdam Arena con un 2-0 sull’Ajax, mentre a sorpresa il Galatasaray è scivolato in casa 1-0 contro l’Union Saint-Gilloise.

I RISULTATI DEL MARTEDì DI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

    Ajax-Benfica 0-2 (6′ Dahl, 90′ Barreiro)

    Galatasaray-Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1 (57′ David)

    Bodo/Glimt-Juventus 2-3

    Napoli-Qarabag 2-0 57′ Mc Tominay 63′ Jankovic (autorete)

    Chelsea-Barcellona 3-0

    Manchester City-Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (23′ Grimaldo, 54′ Schick)

    Marsiglia-Newcastle 2-1 (6′ Barnes, 46′,50′ Aubameyang)

    Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal 4-0 (45’+2, 54′ Guirassy, 58′ Adeyemi, 90’+5 Svensson)

    Slavia Praga-Athletic Bilbao 0-0

LA CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Bayern Monaco12440014311VVVV
2Arsenal12440011011VVVV
3Inter12440011110VVVV
4B. Dortmund10531117116NVVPV
5Chelsea1053111266PVVNV
6Man. City1053111055VNVVP
7PSG943011459VVVP
8Newcastle953021147PVVVP
9Real Madrid94301826VVVP
10Liverpool94301945VPVV
11Galatasaray95302871PVVVP
12Tottenham84220725VNNV
13Bayer Leverkusen85221810-2NNPVV
14Sporting CP74211853VPVN
15Barcellona7521212102VPVNP
16Qarabag7521289-1VVPNP
17Atalanta7421135-2PVNV
18Napoli7521269-3PVPNV
19Olympique Marsiglia65203862PVPPV
20Atletico Madrid642021091PVPV
21Juventus6513110100NNPNV
22Union Saint-Gilloise65203512-7VPPPV
23PSV54121972PNVN
24Monaco5412146-2PNNV
25Pafos5412125-3NPNV
26Bruges44112810-2VPPN
27Eintracht Francoforte44112711-4VPPN
28Athletic Bilbao4511349-5PPVPN
29Benfica3510448-4PPPPV
30Slavia P.3503228-6NPNPN
31Bodø/Glimt25023711-4NNPPP
32Olympiacos2402229-7NPPN
33Copenaghen14013412-8NPPP
34Villarreal15014210-8PNPPP
35Kairat14013211-9PPNP
36Ajax05005116-15PPPPP
