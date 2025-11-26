Champions League risultati,scivolano City e Barcellona

Il martedì di Champions regala le vittorie di Napoli e Juventus ispettivamente con Qarabag e Bodo/Glimt. Citye Barcellona arrivano due sconfitte

Non sono mancate le sorprese: Manchester City sconfitto 2-0 all’Hetihad dal Bayer Leverkusen Stessa sorte anche del Newscastle che incassa ilk suo primo ko in questa edizione del torneo: un super Aubameyang fa gioire De Zerbi con una doppietta e regala il 2-1 al Marsiglia al Velodrome.

Non sbaglia il Borussia Dortmund ancora una volta spettacolar: finisce 4-0 contro il Villarreal.

Risultato ad occhiali 0-0 dell’Athletic Bilbao, in casa dello Slavia Praga . Nelle gare dele ore 18,45 erano arrivati due successi in trasferta piuttosto pesanti: il Benfica di José Mourinho ha espugnato l’Amsterdam Arena con un 2-0 sull’Ajax, mentre a sorpresa il Galatasaray è scivolato in casa 1-0 contro l’Union Saint-Gilloise.

I RISULTATI DEL MARTEDì DI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Ajax-Benfica 0-2 (6′ Dahl, 90′ Barreiro)

Galatasaray-Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1 (57′ David)

Bodo/Glimt-Juventus 2-3

Napoli-Qarabag 2-0 57′ Mc Tominay 63′ Jankovic (autorete)

Chelsea-Barcellona 3-0

Manchester City-Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (23′ Grimaldo, 54′ Schick)

Marsiglia-Newcastle 2-1 (6′ Barnes, 46′,50′ Aubameyang)

Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal 4-0 (45’+2, 54′ Guirassy, 58′ Adeyemi, 90’+5 Svensson)

Slavia Praga-Athletic Bilbao 0-0

LA CLASSIFICA

