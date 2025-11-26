Champions League risultati,scivolano City e Barcellona

Il martedì di Champions regala le vittorie di Napoli e Juventus ispettivamente con Qarabag e Bodo/Glimt. Citye Barcellona arrivano due sconfitte
Non sono mancate le sorprese: Manchester City sconfitto 2-0 all’Hetihad dal Bayer Leverkusen Stessa sorte anche del Newscastle che incassa ilk suo primo ko in questa edizione del torneo: un super Aubameyang fa gioire De Zerbi con una doppietta e regala il 2-1 al Marsiglia al Velodrome.
Non sbaglia il Borussia Dortmund ancora una volta spettacolar: finisce 4-0 contro il Villarreal.
Risultato ad occhiali 0-0 dell’Athletic Bilbao, in casa dello Slavia Praga . Nelle gare dele ore 18,45 erano arrivati due successi in trasferta piuttosto pesanti: il Benfica di José Mourinho ha espugnato l’Amsterdam Arena con un 2-0 sull’Ajax, mentre a sorpresa il Galatasaray è scivolato in casa 1-0 contro l’Union Saint-Gilloise.
I RISULTATI DEL MARTEDì DI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ajax-Benfica 0-2 (6′ Dahl, 90′ Barreiro)
Galatasaray-Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1 (57′ David)
Bodo/Glimt-Juventus 2-3
Napoli-Qarabag 2-0 57′ Mc Tominay 63′ Jankovic (autorete)
Chelsea-Barcellona 3-0
Manchester City-Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (23′ Grimaldo, 54′ Schick)
Marsiglia-Newcastle 2-1 (6′ Barnes, 46′,50′ Aubameyang)
Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal 4-0 (45’+2, 54′ Guirassy, 58′ Adeyemi, 90’+5 Svensson)
Slavia Praga-Athletic Bilbao 0-0
LA CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Bayern Monaco
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|3
|11
|VVVV
|2
|Arsenal
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|VVVV
|3
|Inter
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|VVVV
|4
|B. Dortmund
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|11
|6
|NVVPV
|5
|Chelsea
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|6
|6
|PVVNV
|6
|Man. City
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|VNVVP
|7
|PSG
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|5
|9
|VVVP
|8
|Newcastle
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|4
|7
|PVVVP
|9
|Real Madrid
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|VVVP
|10
|Liverpool
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|VPVV
|11
|Galatasaray
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|PVVVP
|12
|Tottenham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|2
|5
|VNNV
|13
|Bayer Leverkusen
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|NNPVV
|14
|Sporting CP
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|VPVN
|15
|Barcellona
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|12
|10
|2
|VPVNP
|16
|Qarabag
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|VVPNP
|17
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|PVNV
|18
|Napoli
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|PVPNV
|19
|Olympique Marsiglia
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|6
|2
|PVPPV
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|1
|PVPV
|21
|Juventus
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|10
|10
|0
|NNPNV
|22
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|VPPPV
|23
|PSV
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|PNVN
|24
|Monaco
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|PNNV
|25
|Pafos
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|NPNV
|26
|Bruges
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|VPPN
|27
|Eintracht Francoforte
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|VPPN
|28
|Athletic Bilbao
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|PPVPN
|29
|Benfica
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|PPPPV
|30
|Slavia P.
|3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|NPNPN
|31
|Bodø/Glimt
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|NNPPP
|32
|Olympiacos
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|NPPN
|33
|Copenaghen
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|NPPP
|34
|Villarreal
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|PNPPP
|35
|Kairat
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|PPNP
|36
|Ajax
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|16
|-15
|PPPPP