Premier League , risultati e classifica dopo la 12/esima giornata

|Giornata Nº 12
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|23/11/2024
|Leicester
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|23/11/2024
|Bournemouth
|Brighton
|1
|2
|23/11/2024
|Arsenal
|Nottingham
|3
|0
|23/11/2024
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|23/11/2024
|Everton
|Brentford
|0
|0
|23/11/2024
|Fulham
|Wolves
|1
|4
|23/11/2024
|Manchester City
|Tottenham
|0
|4
|24/11/2024
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|2
|3
|24/11/2024
|Ipswich
|Manchester U.
|1
|1
|25/11/2024
|Newcastle
|West Ham
|0
|2
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|24
|8
|16
|VNVVV
|2
|Man. City
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|22
|17
|5
|VVPPP
|3
|Chelsea
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|23
|14
|9
|PVNNV
|4
|Arsenal
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|12
|9
|PNPNV
|5
|Brighton
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|16
|5
|VNPVV
|6
|Tottenham
|19
|12
|6
|1
|5
|27
|13
|14
|VPVPV
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|15
|13
|2
|VVVPP
|8
|Aston Villa
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19
|19
|0
|VNPPN
|9
|Fulham
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17
|17
|0
|PNVVP
|10
|Newcastle
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|PPVVP
|11
|Brentford
|17
|12
|5
|2
|5
|22
|22
|0
|PVPVN
|12
|Man. United
|16
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|13
|0
|VPNVN
|13
|Bournemouth
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|VNVPP
|14
|West Ham
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|19
|-4
|PVPNV
|15
|Everton
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|VNPNN
|16
|Leicester
|10
|12
|2
|4
|6
|15
|23
|-8
|VPNPP
|17
|Wolves
|9
|12
|2
|3
|7
|20
|28
|-8
|PNNVV
|18
|Ipswich Town
|9
|12
|1
|6
|5
|13
|23
|-10
|PPNVN
|19
|Crystal Palace
|8
|12
|1
|5
|6
|10
|17
|-7
|PVNPN
|20
|Southampton
|4
|12
|1
|1
|10
|9
|24
|-15
|PPVPP