Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Facebook x
Serie A: da Londra fumata bianca. Claudio Ranieri ritorna sulla panchina della Roma Leggi ora
Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Cerca notizie sportive nel sito...
Ricerche popolari
Serie A: Il Venezia spreca , il Lecce lo punisce con Dorgu
Premier League , risultati e classifica dopo la 12/esima giornata
Inter , Inzaghi:" " Il Lipsia è una squadra di qualità, nelle quattro di Champions giocate meritava di più"

Premier League , risultati e classifica dopo la 12/esima giornata

Novembre 26, 2024
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 12
DataIncontroRisultato
23/11/2024LeicesterChelsea12
23/11/2024BournemouthBrighton12
23/11/2024ArsenalNottingham30
23/11/2024Aston VillaCrystal Palace22
23/11/2024EvertonBrentford00
23/11/2024FulhamWolves14
23/11/2024Manchester CityTottenham04
24/11/2024SouthamptonLiverpool23
24/11/2024IpswichManchester U.11
25/11/2024NewcastleWest Ham02

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool3112101124816VNVVV
2Man. City231272322175VVPPP
3Chelsea221264223149PVNNV
4Arsenal221264221129PNPNV
5Brighton221264221165VNPVV
6Tottenham1912615271314VPVPV
7Nottingham Forest191254315132VVVPP
8Aston Villa191254319190VNPPN
9Fulham181253417170PNVVP
10Newcastle181253413130PPVVP
11Brentford171252522220PVPVN
12Man. United161244413130VPNVN
13Bournemouth15124351617-1VNVPP
14West Ham15124351519-4PVPNV
15Everton11122551017-7VNPNN
16Leicester10122461523-8VPNPP
17Wolves9122372028-8PNNVV
18Ipswich Town9121651323-10PPNVN
19Crystal Palace8121561017-7PVNPN
20Southampton4121110924-15PPVPP
Novembre 26, 2024
scritto daRedazione
Articolo precedente

Serie A: Il Venezia spreca , il Lecce lo punisce con Dorgu

Novembre 25, 2024
Articolo successivo

Inter , Inzaghi:" " Il Lipsia è una squadra di qualità, nelle quattro di Champions giocate meritava di più"

Novembre 26, 2024

Recommended for You

Bundesliga , risultati e classifica dopo l’11/esima giornata

Ligue 1, risultati e classifica dopo la 12/esima giornata

Liga , risultati e classifica dopo la 14/esima giornata

Qual. Mondiai 2026, Argentina-Perù 1-0, decide Lautaro

Qual. Mondiali 2026: Uruguay batte la Colomnbia all’utimo minuto