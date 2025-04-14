Serie B – risultati e classifica dopo la 33^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 33
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|11/04/2025
|Bari
|Palermo
|2
|1
|12/04/2025
|Carrarese
|Catanzaro
|2
|2
|12/04/2025
|Cosenza
|Brescia
|1
|1
|12/04/2025
|Reggiana
|Pisa
|0
|2
|12/04/2025
|Salernitana
|Sudtirol
|2
|1
|12/04/2025
|Sampdoria
|Cittadella
|1
|0
|12/04/2025
|Modena
|Sassuolo
|1
|3
|13/04/2025
|Cesena
|Frosinone
|1
|1
|13/04/2025
|Cremonese
|Juve Stabia
|1
|1
|13/04/2025
|Mantova
|Spezia
|2
|2
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Sassuolo
|75
|33
|23
|6
|4
|73
|34
|39
|NVVPV
|2
|Pisa
|66
|33
|20
|6
|7
|56
|30
|26
|PVVPV
|3
|Spezia
|59
|33
|15
|14
|4
|49
|25
|24
|VNPVN
|4
|Cremonese
|53
|33
|14
|11
|8
|53
|37
|16
|VVNVN
|5
|Juve Stabia
|50
|33
|13
|11
|9
|39
|37
|2
|NVVVN
|6
|Catanzaro
|48
|33
|10
|18
|5
|46
|38
|8
|PVPNN
|7
|Palermo
|45
|33
|12
|9
|12
|44
|37
|7
|NPVVP
|8
|Bari
|44
|33
|9
|17
|7
|38
|34
|4
|NNPNV
|9
|Cesena
|44
|33
|11
|11
|11
|42
|41
|1
|NNPNN
|10
|Modena
|41
|33
|9
|14
|10
|41
|41
|0
|PPVVP
|11
|Carrarese
|38
|33
|9
|11
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|PNVNN
|12
|Frosinone
|38
|33
|8
|14
|11
|33
|44
|-11
|VVVNN
|13
|Mantova
|37
|33
|8
|13
|12
|40
|49
|-9
|NPVVN
|14
|Brescia
|35
|33
|7
|14
|12
|36
|43
|-7
|NPVPN
|15
|Sudtirol
|35
|33
|9
|8
|16
|41
|52
|-11
|VNPNP
|16
|Sampdoria
|35
|33
|7
|14
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|NNPPV
|17
|Cittadella
|35
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|49
|-24
|PPNNP
|18
|Salernitana
|33
|33
|8
|9
|16
|30
|43
|-13
|VNPPV
|19
|Reggiana
|32
|33
|7
|11
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|PNPPP
|20
|Cosenza
|27
|33
|6
|13
|14
|28
|47
|-19
|VPPN