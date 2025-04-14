Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Serie A: Lazio - Roma 1-1, Soulè risponde a Romagnoli
Serie B – risultati e classifica dopo la 33^ giornata
Serie C - risultati , classifiche gironi A, B e C, dopo la 36^ giornta

Serie B – risultati e classifica dopo la 33^ giornata

Aprile 14, 2025
Redazione

Giornata Nº 33
DataIncontroRisultato
11/04/2025BariPalermo21
12/04/2025CarrareseCatanzaro22
12/04/2025CosenzaBrescia11
12/04/2025ReggianaPisa02
12/04/2025SalernitanaSudtirol21
12/04/2025SampdoriaCittadella10
12/04/2025ModenaSassuolo13
13/04/2025CesenaFrosinone11
13/04/2025CremoneseJuve Stabia11
13/04/2025MantovaSpezia22

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Sassuolo75332364733439NVVPV
2Pisa66332067563026PVVPV
3Spezia593315144492524VNPVN
4Cremonese533314118533716VVNVN
5Juve Stabia50331311939372NVVVN
6Catanzaro48331018546388PVPNN
7Palermo45331291244377NPVVP
8Bari4433917738344NNPNV
9Cesena443311111142411NNPNN
10Modena41339141041410PPVVP
11Carrarese3833911133443-9PNVNN
12Frosinone3833814113344-11VVVNN
13Mantova3733813124049-9NPVVN
14Brescia3533714123643-7NPVPN
15Sudtirol353398164152-11VNPNP
16Sampdoria3533714123546-11NNPPV
17Cittadella353398162549-24PPNNP
18Salernitana333389163043-13VNPPV
19Reggiana3233711153245-13PNPPP
20Cosenza2733613142847-19VPPN
Aprile 14, 2025
Redazione
Articolo precedente

Serie A: Lazio - Roma 1-1, Soulè risponde a Romagnoli

Aprile 14, 2025
Articolo successivo

Serie C - risultati , classifiche gironi A, B e C, dopo la 36^ giornta

Aprile 14, 2025

