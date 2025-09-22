Premier League , risultati 5^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 5
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|20/09/2025
|Liverpool
|Everton
|2
|1
|20/09/2025
|Brighton
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|20/09/2025
|Burnley
|Nottingham
|1
|1
|20/09/2025
|West Ham
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|20/09/2025
|Wolves
|Leeds
|1
|3
|20/09/2025
|Manchester U.
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|20/09/2025
|Fulham
|Brentford
|3
|1
|21/09/2025
|Bournemouth
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|21/09/2025
|Sunderland
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|21/09/2025
|Arsenal
|Manchester City
|1
|1
CLASSIFICA
|os
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|5
|6
|VVVVV
|2
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|8
|VVPVN
|3
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|3
|7
|VVPVN
|4
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|PVVVN
|5
|Crystal Palace
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|2
|4
|NNVNV
|6
|Chelsea
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|NVVNP
|7
|Sunderland
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|VPVNN
|8
|Fulham
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|NNPVV
|9
|Man. City
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|VPPVN
|10
|Everton
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|PVVNP
|11
|Man. United
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|PNVPV
|12
|Leeds
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|VPNPV
|13
|Newcastle
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|NPNVN
|14
|Brighton
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|NPVPN
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|VNPPN
|16
|Burnley
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|PVPPN
|17
|Brentford
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|PVPNP
|18
|Aston Villa
|3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|NPPNN
|19
|West Ham
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|PPVPP
|20
|Wolves
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|12
|-9
|PPPPP