Bundesliga - risultati 4^ giornata
Premier League , risultati 5^ giornata
Coppa Italia sedicesmi di finale . Le designazioni arbitrali

Premier League , risultati 5^ giornata

Settembre 22, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 5
DataIncontroRisultato
20/09/2025LiverpoolEverton21
20/09/2025BrightonTottenham22
20/09/2025BurnleyNottingham11
20/09/2025West HamCrystal Palace12
20/09/2025WolvesLeeds13
20/09/2025Manchester U.Chelsea21
20/09/2025FulhamBrentford31
21/09/2025BournemouthNewcastle00
21/09/2025SunderlandAston Villa11
21/09/2025ArsenalManchester City11

CLASSIFICA

osSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool1555001156VVVVV
2Arsenal1053111028VVPVN
3Tottenham1053111037VVPVN
4Bournemouth105311651PVVVN
5Crystal Palace95230624NNVNV
6Chelsea852211055NVVNP
7Sunderland85221642VPVNN
8Fulham85221651NNPVV
9Man. City75212954VPPVN
10Everton75212651PVVNP
11Man. United7521268-2PNVPV
12Leeds7521247-3VPNPV
13Newcastle65131330NPNVN
14Brighton5512268-2NPVPN
15Nottingham Forest5512259-4VNPPN
16Burnley4511358-3PVPPN
17Brentford45113610-4PVPNP
18Aston Villa3503215-4NPPNN
19West Ham35104513-8PPVPP
20Wolves05005312-9PPPPP
Settembre 22, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Settembre 22, 2025
