Ligue 1 , (Francia)- risultati e classifica 20^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 20
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|30/01/2026
|Lens
|Le Havre
|1
|0
|31/01/2026
|Paris Football Club
|Marsiglia
|2
|2
|31/01/2026
|Lorient
|Nantes
|2
|1
|31/01/2026
|Monaco
|Rennes
|4
|0
|01/02/2026
|Lione
|Lille
|1
|0
|01/02/2026
|Tolosa
|Auxerre
|0
|0
|01/02/2026
|Nizza
|Brestois
|2
|2
|01/02/2026
|Angers
|Metz
|1
|0
|01/02/2026
|Strasburgo
|Parigi SG
|1
|2
CLASSIFICA
Squadre
Aggiornato: 2/02, 07:18
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|PSG
|48
|20
|15
|3
|2
|43
|16
|27
|VVVVV
|2
|Lens
|46
|20
|15
|1
|4
|34
|16
|18
|VVVPV
|3
|Ol. Marsiglia
|39
|20
|12
|3
|5
|46
|22
|24
|VPVVN
|4
|Ol. Lione
|39
|20
|12
|3
|5
|33
|20
|13
|VVVVV
|5
|Lille
|32
|20
|10
|2
|8
|34
|30
|4
|VPPPP
|6
|Rennes
|31
|20
|8
|7
|5
|30
|31
|-1
|VVNPP
|7
|Strasburgo
|30
|20
|9
|3
|8
|33
|25
|8
|NNVVP
|8
|Tolosa
|30
|20
|8
|6
|6
|31
|23
|8
|VPVVN
|9
|Lorient
|28
|20
|7
|7
|6
|27
|31
|-4
|NNVVV
|10
|Monaco
|27
|20
|8
|3
|9
|32
|33
|-1
|PPPNV
|11
|Angers
|26
|20
|7
|5
|8
|21
|25
|-4
|VPPNV
|12
|Brest
|23
|20
|6
|5
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|PVPPN
|13
|Nizza
|22
|20
|6
|4
|10
|27
|38
|-11
|PNPVN
|14
|Paris FC
|21
|20
|5
|6
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|PPVNN
|15
|Le Havre
|20
|20
|4
|8
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|PVNNP
|16
|Nantes
|14
|20
|3
|5
|12
|19
|36
|-17
|PVPPP
|17
|Auxerre
|13
|20
|3
|4
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|PPPPN
|18
|Metz
|12
|20
|3
|3
|14
|21
|46
|-25
|PNPPP