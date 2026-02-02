Ligue 1 , (Francia)- risultati e classifica 20^ giornata

Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Febbraio 2, 2026
scritto daRedazione

Giornata Nº 20
DataIncontroRisultato
30/01/2026LensLe Havre10
31/01/2026Paris Football ClubMarsiglia22
31/01/2026LorientNantes21
31/01/2026MonacoRennes40
01/02/2026LioneLille10
01/02/2026TolosaAuxerre00
01/02/2026NizzaBrestois22
01/02/2026AngersMetz10
01/02/2026StrasburgoParigi SG12

CLASSIFICA

Squadre

Aggiornato: 2/02, 07:18

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1PSG48201532431627VVVVV
2Lens46201514341618VVVPV
3Ol. Marsiglia39201235462224VPVVN
4Ol. Lione39201235332013VVVVV
5Lille3220102834304VPPPP
6Rennes31208753031-1VVNPP
7Strasburgo302093833258NNVVP
8Tolosa302086631238VPVVN
9Lorient28207762731-4NNVVV
10Monaco27208393233-1PPPNV
11Angers26207582125-4VPPNV
12Brest23206592633-7PVPPN
13Nizza222064102738-11PNPVN
14Paris FC21205692634-8PPVNN
15Le Havre20204881625-9PVNNP
16Nantes142035121936-17PVPPP
17Auxerre132034131429-15PPPPN
18Metz122033142146-25PNPPP
Febbraio 2, 2026
scritto daRedazione
