Serie C , risultati e classifica 24/esima giornata
Premier League , (Inghilterra) – risultati e classifica 24/esima giornata
Bundsliga (Germania)- risultati e classifica 20/esima giornata

Premier League , (Inghilterra) – risultati e classifica 24/esima giornata

Giornata Nº 24
DataIncontroRisultato
31/01/2026BrightonEverton11
31/01/2026LeedsArsenal04
31/01/2026WolvesBournemouth02
31/01/2026ChelseaWest Ham32
31/01/2026LiverpoolNewcastle41
01/02/2026Aston VillaBrentford01
01/02/2026Manchester U.Fulham32
01/02/2026NottinghamCrystal Palace11
01/02/2026TottenhamManchester City22
02/02/2026SunderlandBurnley

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Arsenal53241653461729VNNPV
2Man. City47241455492326NNPVN
3Aston Villa4624144635269VNPVP
4Man. United4124118544368NNVVV
5Chelsea40241176422715NPVVV
6Liverpool3924116739336NNNPV
7Brentford36241131036324VVPPV
8Fulham3424104103435-1NVPVP
9Everton34249782627-1PNVNN
10Newcastle332496933330VVNPP
11Sunderland33238962426-2NNPVP
12Bournemouth33248974043-3PVNVV
13Brighton3124710734322VNNPN
14Tottenham292478935332NPPNN
15Crystal Palace29247892529-4PNPPN
16Leeds262468103142-11NPVNP
17Nottingham Forest262475122435-11PVNVN
18West Ham202455142948-19PPVVP
19Burnley152336142544-19PPNNN
20Wolves82415181545-30VNNPP
