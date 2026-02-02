Premier League , (Inghilterra) – risultati e classifica 24/esima giornata

|Giornata Nº 24
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|31/01/2026
|Brighton
|Everton
|1
|1
|31/01/2026
|Leeds
|Arsenal
|0
|4
|31/01/2026
|Wolves
|Bournemouth
|0
|2
|31/01/2026
|Chelsea
|West Ham
|3
|2
|31/01/2026
|Liverpool
|Newcastle
|4
|1
|01/02/2026
|Aston Villa
|Brentford
|0
|1
|01/02/2026
|Manchester U.
|Fulham
|3
|2
|01/02/2026
|Nottingham
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|01/02/2026
|Tottenham
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|02/02/2026
|Sunderland
|Burnley
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Arsenal
|53
|24
|16
|5
|3
|46
|17
|29
|VNNPV
|2
|Man. City
|47
|24
|14
|5
|5
|49
|23
|26
|NNPVN
|3
|Aston Villa
|46
|24
|14
|4
|6
|35
|26
|9
|VNPVP
|4
|Man. United
|41
|24
|11
|8
|5
|44
|36
|8
|NNVVV
|5
|Chelsea
|40
|24
|11
|7
|6
|42
|27
|15
|NPVVV
|6
|Liverpool
|39
|24
|11
|6
|7
|39
|33
|6
|NNNPV
|7
|Brentford
|36
|24
|11
|3
|10
|36
|32
|4
|VVPPV
|8
|Fulham
|34
|24
|10
|4
|10
|34
|35
|-1
|NVPVP
|9
|Everton
|34
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|PNVNN
|10
|Newcastle
|33
|24
|9
|6
|9
|33
|33
|0
|VVNPP
|11
|Sunderland
|33
|23
|8
|9
|6
|24
|26
|-2
|NNPVP
|12
|Bournemouth
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|40
|43
|-3
|PVNVV
|13
|Brighton
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|34
|32
|2
|VNNPN
|14
|Tottenham
|29
|24
|7
|8
|9
|35
|33
|2
|NPPNN
|15
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|7
|8
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|PNPPN
|16
|Leeds
|26
|24
|6
|8
|10
|31
|42
|-11
|NPVNP
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|24
|7
|5
|12
|24
|35
|-11
|PVNVN
|18
|West Ham
|20
|24
|5
|5
|14
|29
|48
|-19
|PPVVP
|19
|Burnley
|15
|23
|3
|6
|14
|25
|44
|-19
|PPNNN
|20
|Wolves
|8
|24
|1
|5
|18
|15
|45
|-30
|VNNPP