Premier League – risultati 29^ giornata
Marzo 17, 2025
scritto daRedazione

Giornata Nº 29
DataIncontroRisultato
19/02/2025Aston VillaLiverpool22
15/03/2025EvertonWest Ham11
15/03/2025IpswichNottingham24
15/03/2025Manchester CityBrighton22
15/03/2025SouthamptonWolves12
15/03/2025BournemouthBrentford12
16/03/2025ArsenalChelsea10
16/03/2025FulhamTottenham20
16/03/2025LeicesterManchester U.03
16/04/2025NewcastleCrystal Palace

CLASSIFICA

osSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool70292171692742VNVVV
2Arsenal582916103532429VPNNV
3Nottingham Forest54291667493514PPNVV
4Chelsea49291478533716PPVVP
5Man. City48291469554015VPVPN
6Newcastle4728145947389PPVPV
7Brighton47291211648426VVVVN
8Fulham4529129843385VPVPV
9Aston Villa452912984145-4NNVPV
10Bournemouth44291289483612VPPNP
11Brentford41291251250455VVNPV
12Crystal Palace3928109936333VPVVV
13Man. United3729107123740-3PNVNV
14Tottenham342910415554312VVPNP
15Everton342971393236-4VNNNN
16West Ham342997133349-16PVVPN
17Wolves262975174058-18PVPNV
18Ipswich Town172938182862-34NPPPP
19Leicester172945202565-40PPPPP
20Southampton92923242170-49PPPPP


Marzo 17, 2025
scritto daRedazione
