Premier League – risultati 29^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 29
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|19/02/2025
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|15/03/2025
|Everton
|West Ham
|1
|1
|15/03/2025
|Ipswich
|Nottingham
|2
|4
|15/03/2025
|Manchester City
|Brighton
|2
|2
|15/03/2025
|Southampton
|Wolves
|1
|2
|15/03/2025
|Bournemouth
|Brentford
|1
|2
|16/03/2025
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|16/03/2025
|Fulham
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|16/03/2025
|Leicester
|Manchester U.
|0
|3
|16/04/2025
|Newcastle
|Crystal Palace
CLASSIFICA
|os
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|70
|29
|21
|7
|1
|69
|27
|42
|VNVVV
|2
|Arsenal
|58
|29
|16
|10
|3
|53
|24
|29
|VPNNV
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|54
|29
|16
|6
|7
|49
|35
|14
|PPNVV
|4
|Chelsea
|49
|29
|14
|7
|8
|53
|37
|16
|PPVVP
|5
|Man. City
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|55
|40
|15
|VPVPN
|6
|Newcastle
|47
|28
|14
|5
|9
|47
|38
|9
|PPVPV
|7
|Brighton
|47
|29
|12
|11
|6
|48
|42
|6
|VVVVN
|8
|Fulham
|45
|29
|12
|9
|8
|43
|38
|5
|VPVPV
|9
|Aston Villa
|45
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41
|45
|-4
|NNVPV
|10
|Bournemouth
|44
|29
|12
|8
|9
|48
|36
|12
|VPPNP
|11
|Brentford
|41
|29
|12
|5
|12
|50
|45
|5
|VVNPV
|12
|Crystal Palace
|39
|28
|10
|9
|9
|36
|33
|3
|VPVVV
|13
|Man. United
|37
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37
|40
|-3
|PNVNV
|14
|Tottenham
|34
|29
|10
|4
|15
|55
|43
|12
|VVPNP
|15
|Everton
|34
|29
|7
|13
|9
|32
|36
|-4
|VNNNN
|16
|West Ham
|34
|29
|9
|7
|13
|33
|49
|-16
|PVVPN
|17
|Wolves
|26
|29
|7
|5
|17
|40
|58
|-18
|PVPNV
|18
|Ipswich Town
|17
|29
|3
|8
|18
|28
|62
|-34
|NPPPP
|19
|Leicester
|17
|29
|4
|5
|20
|25
|65
|-40
|PPPPP
|20
|Southampton
|9
|29
|2
|3
|24
|21
|70
|-49
|PPPPP