Ligue1 , risultati 6^ giornata
Premier League – Inghilterra, risultati 6^ giornata
Serie B - risultati 5^ giornata

Premier League – Inghilterra, risultati 6^ giornata

Settembre 29, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 6
DataIncontroRisultato
27/09/2025BrentfordManchester U.31
27/09/2025ChelseaBrighton13
27/09/2025Crystal PalaceLiverpool21
27/09/2025LeedsBournemouth22
27/09/2025Manchester CityBurnley51
27/09/2025NottinghamSunderland01
27/09/2025TottenhamWolves11
28/09/2025Aston VillaFulham31
28/09/2025NewcastleArsenal12

29/09/ 25 Everton West Ham

Classifica

1Liverpool1565011275VVVVP
2Arsenal1364111239VPVNV
3Crystal Palace126330835NVNVV
4Tottenham1163211147VPVNN
5Sunderland116321743PVNNV
6Bournemouth116321871VVVNN
7Man. City1063121468PPVNV
8Chelsea862221183VVNPP
9Brighton86222990PVPNV
10Fulham8622278-1NPVVP
11Leeds8622269-3PNPVN
12Everton75212651PVVNP
13Brentford76213911-2VPNPV
14Man. United76213711-4NVPVP
15Newcastle6613245-1PNVNP
16Aston Villa6613246-2PPNNV
17Nottingham Forest56123510-5NPPNP
18Burnley46114613-7VPPNP
19West Ham35104513-8PPVPP
20Wolves16015413-9PPPPN
Settembre 29, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Settembre 29, 2025
Settembre 29, 2025

