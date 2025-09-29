Premier League – Inghilterra, risultati 6^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 6
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|27/09/2025
|Brentford
|Manchester U.
|3
|1
|27/09/2025
|Chelsea
|Brighton
|1
|3
|27/09/2025
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|27/09/2025
|Leeds
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|27/09/2025
|Manchester City
|Burnley
|5
|1
|27/09/2025
|Nottingham
|Sunderland
|0
|1
|27/09/2025
|Tottenham
|Wolves
|1
|1
|28/09/2025
|Aston Villa
|Fulham
|3
|1
|28/09/2025
|Newcastle
|Arsenal
|1
|2
29/09/ 25 Everton West Ham
Classifica
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|7
|5
|VVVVP
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|3
|9
|VPVNV
|3
|Crystal Palace
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|3
|5
|NVNVV
|4
|Tottenham
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|4
|7
|VPVNN
|5
|Sunderland
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|PVNNV
|6
|Bournemouth
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|VVVNN
|7
|Man. City
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|6
|8
|PPVNV
|8
|Chelsea
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|VVNPP
|9
|Brighton
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|PVPNV
|10
|Fulham
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|NPVVP
|11
|Leeds
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|PNPVN
|12
|Everton
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|PVVNP
|13
|Brentford
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|VPNPV
|14
|Man. United
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|NVPVP
|15
|Newcastle
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|PNVNP
|16
|Aston Villa
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|PPNNV
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|NPPNP
|18
|Burnley
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|VPPNP
|19
|West Ham
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|PPVPP
|20
|Wolves
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|PPPPN