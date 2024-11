Motogp , Gp Barcellona, prime libere: Tra Martin e Bagnaia, spunta Nagakami

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, SPAIN - JULY 18: Brad Binder of Germany and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rounds the bend during the MotoGP of Spain - Qualifying at Circuito de Jerez on July 18, 2020 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)