Bologna: Aibischer intervento chirurgio riuscito
Juventus, Vlahovic:"importante che abbiamo vinto"
Premier League – risultati 26^ giornata
Atalanta, Lookman - Gasperini , la crisi ancora aperta

Premier League – risultati 26^ giornata

Febbraio 24, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 26
DataIncontroRisultato
21/02/2025LeicesterBrentford04
22/02/2025EvertonManchester U.22
22/02/2025BournemouthWolves01
22/02/2025ArsenalWest Ham01
22/02/2025FulhamCrystal Palace02
22/02/2025IpswichTottenham14
22/02/2025SouthamptonBrighton04
22/02/2025Aston VillaChelsea21
23/02/2025NewcastleNottingham43
23/02/2025Manchester CityLiverpool02

CLASSIFICA

posSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool64271971642638VNVNV
2Arsenal53261583512328NVVVP
3Nottingham Forest47261457443311VPVPP
4Man. City44261358523715VVPVP
5Newcastle44261358463610PVPPV
6Bournemouth43261277443014VVPVP
7Chelsea43261277483612VPVPP
8Aston Villa422711973941-2NPNNV
9Brighton40261010642384VPPVV
10Fulham3926109738353VPVVP
11Brentford37261141147425PVPVV
12Tottenham332610313533815PPVVV
13Crystal Palace33268993132-1VPVPV
14Everton312671092933-4VVNVN
15Man. United302686123037-7PVPPN
16West Ham302686123047-17PNPPV
17Wolves222664163654-18PPVPV
18Ipswich Town172638152454-30PPPNP
19Leicester172645172559-34PVPPP
20Southampton92623211961-42PPVPP
Febbraio 24, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Articolo precedente

Juventus, Vlahovic:"importante che abbiamo vinto"

Febbraio 23, 2025
Articolo successivo

Atalanta, Lookman - Gasperini , la crisi ancora aperta

Febbraio 24, 2025

