Premier League – risultati 26^ giornata

|Giornata Nº 26
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|21/02/2025
|Leicester
|Brentford
|0
|4
|22/02/2025
|Everton
|Manchester U.
|2
|2
|22/02/2025
|Bournemouth
|Wolves
|0
|1
|22/02/2025
|Arsenal
|West Ham
|0
|1
|22/02/2025
|Fulham
|Crystal Palace
|0
|2
|22/02/2025
|Ipswich
|Tottenham
|1
|4
|22/02/2025
|Southampton
|Brighton
|0
|4
|22/02/2025
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|23/02/2025
|Newcastle
|Nottingham
|4
|3
|23/02/2025
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|0
|2
CLASSIFICA
|pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|64
|27
|19
|7
|1
|64
|26
|38
|VNVNV
|2
|Arsenal
|53
|26
|15
|8
|3
|51
|23
|28
|NVVVP
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|47
|26
|14
|5
|7
|44
|33
|11
|VPVPP
|4
|Man. City
|44
|26
|13
|5
|8
|52
|37
|15
|VVPVP
|5
|Newcastle
|44
|26
|13
|5
|8
|46
|36
|10
|PVPPV
|6
|Bournemouth
|43
|26
|12
|7
|7
|44
|30
|14
|VVPVP
|7
|Chelsea
|43
|26
|12
|7
|7
|48
|36
|12
|VPVPP
|8
|Aston Villa
|42
|27
|11
|9
|7
|39
|41
|-2
|NPNNV
|9
|Brighton
|40
|26
|10
|10
|6
|42
|38
|4
|VPPVV
|10
|Fulham
|39
|26
|10
|9
|7
|38
|35
|3
|VPVVP
|11
|Brentford
|37
|26
|11
|4
|11
|47
|42
|5
|PVPVV
|12
|Tottenham
|33
|26
|10
|3
|13
|53
|38
|15
|PPVVV
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|8
|9
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|VPVPV
|14
|Everton
|31
|26
|7
|10
|9
|29
|33
|-4
|VVNVN
|15
|Man. United
|30
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|PVPPN
|16
|West Ham
|30
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30
|47
|-17
|PNPPV
|17
|Wolves
|22
|26
|6
|4
|16
|36
|54
|-18
|PPVPV
|18
|Ipswich Town
|17
|26
|3
|8
|15
|24
|54
|-30
|PPPNP
|19
|Leicester
|17
|26
|4
|5
|17
|25
|59
|-34
|PVPPP
|20
|Southampton
|9
|26
|2
|3
|21
|19
|61
|-42
|PPVPP