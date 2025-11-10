Premier League – (Inghilterra) , risultati e classifica dopo l’11a giornata

|Giornata Nº 11- Risultati
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|08/11/2025
|Tottenham
|Manchester U.
|2
|2
|08/11/2025
|Everton
|Fulham
|2
|0
|08/11/2025
|West Ham
|Burnley
|3
|2
|08/11/2025
|Sunderland
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|08/11/2025
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|3
|0
|09/11/2025
|Aston Villa
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|09/11/2025
|Brentford
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|09/11/2025
|Crystal Palace
|Brighton
|0
|0
|09/11/2025
|Nottingham
|Leeds
|3
|1
|09/11/2025
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|3
|0
CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|11
|8
|2
|1
|20
|5
|15
|VVVVN
|2
|Man. City
|22
|11
|7
|1
|3
|23
|8
|15
|VVPVV
|3
|Chelsea
|20
|11
|6
|2
|3
|21
|11
|10
|VVPVV
|4
|Sunderland
|19
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|10
|4
|PVVNN
|5
|Tottenham
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|10
|9
|VPVPN
|6
|Aston Villa
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|10
|3
|VVVPV
|7
|Man. United
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|18
|1
|VVVNN
|8
|Liverpool
|18
|11
|6
|0
|5
|18
|17
|1
|PPPVP
|9
|Bournemouth
|18
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|18
|-1
|VNVPP
|10
|Crystal Palace
|17
|11
|4
|5
|2
|14
|9
|5
|PNPVN
|11
|Brighton
|16
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|15
|2
|NVPVN
|12
|Brentford
|16
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|17
|0
|PVVPV
|13
|Everton
|15
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|VPPNV
|14
|Newcastle
|12
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|VPVPP
|15
|Fulham
|11
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|PPPVP
|16
|Leeds
|11
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|PPVPP
|17
|Burnley
|10
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|22
|-8
|PVVPP
|18
|West Ham
|10
|11
|3
|1
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|PPPVV
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|PPPNV
|20
|Wolves
|2
|11
|0
|2
|9
|7
|25
|-18
|NPPPP