Aria pesante in casa Napoli, in attesa del faccia a faccia tra Conte e De Laurentiis
Bundesliga (Germania) , risultati e classifica dopo la 10a giornata
Premier League – (Inghilterra) , risultati e classifica dopo l’11a giornata

Novembre 10, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 11- Risultati
DataIncontroRisultato
08/11/2025TottenhamManchester U.22
08/11/2025EvertonFulham20
08/11/2025West HamBurnley32
08/11/2025SunderlandArsenal22
08/11/2025ChelseaWolves30
09/11/2025Aston VillaBournemouth40
09/11/2025BrentfordNewcastle31
09/11/2025Crystal PalaceBrighton00
09/11/2025NottinghamLeeds31
09/11/2025Manchester CityLiverpool30

CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Arsenal261182120515VVVVN
2Man. City221171323815VVPVV
3Chelsea2011623211110VVPVV
4Sunderland191154214104PVVNN
5Tottenham181153319109VPVPN
6Aston Villa181153313103VVVPV
7Man. United181153319181VVVNN
8Liverpool181160518171PPPVP
9Bournemouth18115331718-1VNVPP
10Crystal Palace17114521495PNPVN
11Brighton161144317152NVPVN
12Brentford161151517170PVVPV
13Everton15114341213-1VPPNV
14Newcastle12113351114-3VPVPP
15Fulham11113261216-4PPPVP
16Leeds11113261020-10PPVPP
17Burnley10113171422-8PVVPP
18West Ham10113171323-10PPPVV
19Nottingham Forest9112361020-10PPPNV
20Wolves211029725-18NPPPP
Novembre 10, 2025
scritto daRedazione
