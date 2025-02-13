Europa League – Conference League. Oggi in campo la Roma

Anncora calcio europeo , dopo le due giornate di Champions League , oggi giovedi 13 febbraio i match playoffi di Europa league e Conference League. Roma in campo impegnata nella difficile trasferta contro il Porto .
Di seguito tutti gli appuntamenti.
Europa League – Play Off
18:45 – Fenerbahce – Anderlecht
18:45 – Ferencvaros – Viktoria Plzen
18:45 – Midtjylland – Real Sociedad
18:45 – Royale Union Saint Gilloise – Ajax
21:00 – AZ Alkmaar – Galatasaray
21:00 – FC Porto – Roma
21:00 – PAOK – FCSB
21:00 – Twente – Bodo/Glimt
Conference League – Play Off
18:45 – Celje – APOEL Nicosia
18:45 – Molde – Shamrock Rovers
18:45 – TSC – Jagiellonia
18:45 – Vikingur Reykjavik – Panathinaikos
21:00 – Borac Banja Luka – Olimpija Ljubljana
21:00 – FC Copenhagen – Heidenheim
21:00 – Gent – Betis
21:00 – Omonia – Pafos