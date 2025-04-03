Premier League , 30^ giornata , risultati e calssifica

|Giornata Nº 30
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|01/04/2025
|Arsenal
|Fulham
|2
|1
|01/04/2025
|Wolves
|West Ham
|1
|0
|01/04/2025
|Nottingham
|Manchester U.
|1
|0
|02/04/2025
|Bournemouth
|Ipswich
|1
|2
|02/04/2025
|Brighton
|Aston Villa
|0
|3
|02/04/2025
|Manchester City
|Leicester
|2
|0
|02/04/2025
|Newcastle
|Brentford
|2
|1
|02/04/2025
|Southampton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|02/04/2025
|Liverpool
|Everton
|1
|0
|03/04/2025
|Chelsea
|Tottenham
CLASSIFICA
|os
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Liverpool
|73
|30
|22
|7
|1
|70
|27
|43
|NVVVV
|2
|Arsenal
|61
|30
|17
|10
|3
|55
|25
|30
|PNNVV
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|57
|30
|17
|6
|7
|50
|35
|15
|PNVVV
|4
|Man. City
|51
|30
|15
|6
|9
|57
|40
|17
|PVPNV
|5
|Newcastle
|50
|29
|15
|5
|9
|49
|39
|10
|PVPVV
|6
|Chelsea
|49
|29
|14
|7
|8
|53
|37
|16
|PPVVP
|7
|Aston Villa
|48
|30
|13
|9
|8
|44
|45
|-1
|NVPVV
|8
|Brighton
|47
|30
|12
|11
|7
|48
|45
|3
|VVVNP
|9
|Fulham
|45
|30
|12
|9
|9
|44
|40
|4
|PVPVP
|10
|Bournemouth
|44
|30
|12
|8
|10
|49
|38
|11
|PPNPP
|11
|Brentford
|41
|30
|12
|5
|13
|51
|47
|4
|VNPVP
|12
|Crystal Palace
|40
|29
|10
|10
|9
|37
|34
|3
|PVVVN
|13
|Man. United
|37
|30
|10
|7
|13
|37
|41
|-4
|NVNVP
|14
|Tottenham
|34
|29
|10
|4
|15
|55
|43
|12
|VVPNP
|15
|Everton
|34
|30
|7
|13
|10
|32
|37
|-5
|NNNNP
|16
|West Ham
|34
|30
|9
|7
|14
|33
|50
|-17
|VVPNP
|17
|Wolves
|29
|30
|8
|5
|17
|41
|58
|-17
|VPNVV
|18
|Ipswich Town
|20
|30
|4
|8
|18
|30
|63
|-33
|PPPPV
|19
|Leicester
|17
|30
|4
|5
|21
|25
|67
|-42
|PPPPP
|20
|Southampton
|10
|30
|2
|4
|24
|22
|71
|-49
|PPPPN