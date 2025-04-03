Premier League , 30^ giornata , risultati e calssifica

Sfondo scuro Sfondo chiaro
Lautaro, Coppa Italia: niente derby Leggi ora
Aprile 3, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Giornata Nº 30
DataIncontroRisultato
01/04/2025ArsenalFulham21
01/04/2025WolvesWest Ham10
01/04/2025NottinghamManchester U.10
02/04/2025BournemouthIpswich12
02/04/2025BrightonAston Villa03
02/04/2025Manchester CityLeicester20
02/04/2025NewcastleBrentford21
02/04/2025SouthamptonCrystal Palace11
02/04/2025LiverpoolEverton10
03/04/2025ChelseaTottenham

CLASSIFICA

osSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Liverpool73302271702743NVVVV
2Arsenal613017103552530PNNVV
3Nottingham Forest57301767503515PNVVV
4Man. City51301569574017PVPNV
5Newcastle50291559493910PVPVV
6Chelsea49291478533716PPVVP
7Aston Villa483013984445-1NVPVV
8Brighton47301211748453VVVNP
9Fulham4530129944404PVPVP
10Bournemouth443012810493811PPNPP
11Brentford41301251351474VNPVP
12Crystal Palace40291010937343PVVVN
13Man. United3730107133741-4NVNVP
14Tottenham342910415554312VVPNP
15Everton3430713103237-5NNNNP
16West Ham343097143350-17VVPNP
17Wolves293085174158-17VPNVV
18Ipswich Town203048183063-33PPPPV
19Leicester173045212567-42PPPPP
20Southampton103024242271-49PPPPN
Aprile 3, 2025
scritto daRedazione
Milan , Abraham:"è stato un gol molto importante per me"

Aprile 3, 2025
Brignone cade brutto incidente in pista . Ansia per l'atleta azzurra

Aprile 3, 2025

